Ekitike, Mbeumo and Martinez have all been linked with Man Utd

After enduring their worst-ever Premier League season in 2024/25, Manchester United are set to overhaul their squad in the summer transfer window.

United are looking to offload a number of players, with loanees Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all expected to leave permanently.

They will also spend money on new signings and Matheus Cunha was the first player through the door after United triggered the £62.5million release clause in his Wolves contract.

While Cunha is a strong start to the window, Ruben Amorim will want further reinforcements before the final deadline on September 1.

Here, TEAMtalk will have the five players most heavily linked with a move to United – whether they go on to make that many more signings or not – as the summer transfer window progresses.

The evolving list starts with the most likely player to join the club before working its way down, and we’ve given an estimated transfer fee for each player based on reports.

Bryan Mbeumo

Current club: Brentford

Age: 25

Position: Right-wing

Estimated transfer fee: £60m

Adding goals to the team is the main priority this summer, following a Premier League campaign in which United scored just 44 times.

They have already signed Cunha and are now working on a deal for Mbeumo, with the pair both set for starting spots as the twin No.10s in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

The Cameroon international established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League after registering 20 goals and eight assists for Brentford in 2024/25.

United made an opening bid worth an initial £45million and £10million in add-ons but it was rejected by Brentford, who want at least the £62.5million United paid Wolves for Cunha.

Despite reported interest from Tottenham and a potential reunion with Thomas Frank, he has chosen Old Trafford as his preferred destination.

United have now submitted an improved offer worth over £60million for the 25-year-old and are hoping to have him on board for their pre-season tour.

Hugo Ekitike

Current club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Age: 23

Position: Striker

Estimated transfer fee: £65m

Amorim is determined to secure an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, who netted just four goals in 32 Premier League appearances in 2024/25.

United initially identified Liam Delap as their first-choice option for the number nine position, but he rejected their advances in favour of a move to Chelsea.

They have been looking at several alternative options and Ekitike is now on their radar following his impressive performances for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2024/25.

He scored 22 goals and registered 12 assists in 48 appearances, helping his side finish third in the Bundesliga and reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

No striker aged 23 or under across Europe’s top five leagues scored more in all competitions last season than the France Under-21 international.

Frankfurt have placed a hefty €100million (£85.2m / $115.9m) price tag on the versatile forward, although a fee in the €75million (£63.9m / $86.9m) range could be enough to secure his signature.

Emi Martinez

Current club: Aston Villa

Age: 32

Position: Goalkeeper

Estimated transfer fee: £35m

Alongside two No.10s and a striker, a new goalkeeper is also on the agenda for United this summer.

Andre Onana replaced David de Gea in the summer of 2023 but has been an inconsistent performer at Old Trafford, making a number of costly errors in the last two seasons.

United have been linked with Martinez and TEAMtalk sources understand they are a ‘serious option’ to complete a deal for the Aston Villa shot-stopper.

He played a pivotal role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The 32-year-old is expected to leave Villa Park this summer and tearfully waved to the fans after their final home game of the 2024/25 season.

Villa are looking for a transfer fee between £30million to £40million as they try to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Viktor Gyokeres

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 27

Position: Striker

Estimated transfer fee: £68m

Since taking over at United in November 2024, Amorim has been heavily linked with a number of his former Sporting CP players.

But the most prominent link is Gyokeres, who was signed from Coventry in 2023 and has since become one of the world’s leading strikers.

While playing under Amorim in Lisbon, he scored 66 goals and registered 23 assists in 68 appearances in all competitions.

The United head coach has reportedly made it clear to the Old Trafford hierarchy that he is desperate to seal a reunion with the 27-year-old.

It had been widely reported that the striker will be allowed to leave this summer for €70million (£59.6m / $81.1m) including add-ons, although club president Frederico Varandas has denied those claims.

“Sporting will not demand the [€100million/£85.2million] release clause, but they should know me better by now,” Varandas said. “Threats, blackmail and insults don’t work with me.

“I can guarantee one thing: Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for €60m + €10m. He won’t leave because I never allowed it, and the game his agent is playing will only make the situation worse.”

The Sweden international is reportedly prioritising a move to Arsenal, who have Champions League football to look forward to next season.

But United are still keeping tabs on his situation and a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards if Arsenal sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Gyokeres’ stats by season for Sporting CP

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Current club: Crystal Palace

Age: 27

Position: Striker

Estimated transfer fee: £35m

United need to raise funds to buy a new striker this summer and a lack of sales would put Ekitike and Gyokeres out of their price range.

They may look at some more budget-friendly options and have reportedly shortlisted Mateta, who is valued at around £35million.

He netted 17 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions 2024/25, including a brace in Palace’s 2-0 win over United at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old striker also lifted the FA Cup last season after playing a key role in Palace’s win over Manchester City at Wembley.

“I’m sure if you ask any defenders he doesn’t give them any easy games,” former United striker Wayne Rooney said. “He occupies defenders and makes it really difficult for them, which allows other players to come into the game. And he scores goals.

“He has been one of the best forwards in the Premier League over the last couple of years.”

