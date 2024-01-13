Five other Man Utd players who need a transfer this month after Jadon Sancho sealed Dortmund return

Manchester United are planning for a major squad overhaul in 2024 and a number of players could leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Jadon Sancho recently re-joined Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan deal after falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

Donny van de Beek and Joe Hugill have also left on loan – joining Eintracht Frankfurt and Burton Albion respectively – in search of regular first-team football.

We’ve taken a look at another five players who should try and leave United this month, either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Anthony Martial

One of the longest-serving players at the club, Martial joined United from Monaco in a deal worth an initial £36million in the summer of 2015.

The striker enjoyed a brilliant debut season under Louis van Gaal and went on to break the 20-goal barrier in 2019/20, but he has struggled with form and fitness issues in recent years.

He has scored just two goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season and is currently playing second-fiddle to summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured since a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the start of December and his substitution was greeted by loud cheers from the Old Trafford faithful.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season after United decided not to trigger the one-year extension in his deal, and he clearly doesn’t feature in Ten Hag’s plans.

Marseille, Fenerbahce and a number of Saudi Pro League sides have all approached the forward about a potential transfer in January.

According to Sky Sports News, he has no desire to leave Old Trafford this month and intends to stay and fight for his place in the team.

But the France international should look to revive his career elsewhere and a January exit is the best solution for both parties.

Hannibal Mejbri

United fought off competition from Tottenham, Leicester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich to sign a then 16-year-old Hannibal from Monaco in 2019.

The midfielder starred for their academy before spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Championship side Birmingham City, where he made 41 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive performances at St Andrew’s attracted interest from several European clubs in the summer, but he vowed to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old has shown glimpses of his talent this season and scored his first goal for United during a 3-1 defeat against Brighton.

But he has been unable to cement his place in the starting line-up, making four starts and a further six substitute appearances.

The Tunisia international is currently behind Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes in the midfield pecking order.

He has reportedly snubbed Everton and now looks set to join Sevilla on a six-month loan deal, which will include an option to buy in the summer and it could also feature a buy-back clause.

Facundo Pellistri

Since joining United from Uruguayan side Penarol in October 2020, Pellistri has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

The winger initially played for their Under-23s before completing two loan spells at Alaves. He finally made his United during a League Cup victory over Charlton in January 2023, 827 days after his arrival.

Despite Jadon Sancho’s four-month exile and Antony’s poor form, he still finds himself on the fringes of Ten Hag’s side in 2023/24.

The 22-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, although only three of those outings have been as a starter.

“He has to make also a step from bench player, coming in and having a good impact, to a starting eleven player,” Ten Hag said in November. “We will see how quick that process will do.”

But Alejandro Garnacho has switched over to the right wing in recent weeks and Amad has returned to full fitness, pushing Pellistri further down the pecking order.

The Uruguay international needs to be playing more regularly at this stage of his career and PSV Eindhoven and OGC Nice are both looking to sign him on loan.

He should also consider a permanent move away from Old Trafford as his path into the first team will still be blocked in the summer.

Dan Gore

Alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, Gore was a key part of United’s FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2021/22.

The combative midfielder – who has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund – also won the United reserve team Player of the Year award for the 2022/23 campaign.

He is held in high regard at Old Trafford but is yet to establish himself in the first team, making just two substitute appearances for Ten Hag’s side.

While the 19-year-old has been named in several matchday squads this season, he will probably drop back down to the Under-21s once Casemiro and Mason Mount recover from their injury problems.

United’s fixture schedule will also be drastically reduced in the second half of the season as they are out of the League Cup and European competition.

A loan move to the Championship would give Gore his first taste of regular first-team football and it could aid his development.

He’s been linked with Preston North End but a spell at Middlesbrough – who are managed by former United midfielder Michael Carrick – would also suit the England Under-20 international.

Shola Shoretire

Shoretire worked his way through the United academy and made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 in February 2021.

He also made a substitute appearance against Real Sociedad and became the youngest player to represent United in European competition.

But further first-team opportunities have been few and far between in recent years, and he had an underwhelming loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Another loan move failed to materialise in the summer and the 19-year-old now appears to have outgrown youth team football.

He recently scored a brace against Salford City in the EFL Trophy and has also registered seven goals and four assists in nine Premier League 2 appearances in 2023/24.

Despite his impressive performances at youth level, the attacking midfielder is yet to feature under Ten Hag and was an unused substitute during the FA Cup victory over Wigan.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Shoretire is eager to leave the club on loan this month and is attracting plenty of attention.

He remains a big talent and a successful loan spell in the second half of the season would help the teenager reignite his senior career.

