Five Man Utd stars at risk of axe including £166m duo and 2023 signing

Five Manchester United stars are under threat of being sold as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team look to overhaul the first-team squad, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Man Utd are under a new era and are trying to get back to being the dominant force in English football. They have brought in a number of new players but to complete the refresh some familiar faces will also have to leave the club.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at some of the stars who are braced for exits, including flop signings and relatively recent arrivals.

Harry Maguire

As has been widely reported, the England centre-back has been at risk of being sold for the past two windows. He still plays a part in the United team but nowhere near the role or level expected when he signed for the club in a whopping £80million (€96m / $104m) deal in August 2019.

Sources state that there is a real possibility Maguire will be sold in the winter window, with United looking at younger central defenders.

The 31-year-old’s contract is up in the summer and there is no sign of a new deal coming. United have an option to extend his terms by a year but they would prefer a sale.

With just six months left on his contract, Maguire has been tipped to leave Old Trafford at a huge loss for United. His price tag was claimed to be around £10m (€12m / $13m) recently, but TEAMtalk understands that rival English clubs believe he will actually be available for double that price.

Over the weekend, it was suggested that the defender is simply waiting for Erik ten Hag to be sacked so he can reignite his United career. But the Dutchman remains in charge for now, following the 2-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Altay Bayindir

The 26-year-old Turkish goalkeeper signed from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 and was always expected to play second fiddle to United’s first-choice stopper. He is currently warming the bench for Andre Onana, who is the fist pick at Old Trafford.

Next summer will represent two years of being a backup and sources suggest United will look to offload Bayindir in favour of bringing a keeper in through the youth ranks. Bayindir has picked up loan interest from clubs in both England and Europe, though United would consider a permanent sale.

Reports claimed earlier this month that Ten Hag had ‘ignored’ Bayindir for two weeks after he originally joined, setting up his United career for failure.

Victor Lindelof

The forgotten Swede has been on the fringes of the first team for a while due to new signings taking his place and injuries hampering his availability. Lindelof will not break into the starting eleven ahead of Matthijs de Ligt or Lisandro Martinez and his contract is entering the final six months.

There is an acceptance from those inside the club that his time is up at Old Trafford and they are willing to see him leave on a free transfer in the summer window. Options will be assessed in January for a cheap sale but his overall fitness and injury status could prove a stumbling block to a deal.

AC Milan are monitoring the defender’s situation, with their sporting adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic known to be keen on landing his compatriot.

Casemiro

The Brazilian is on a huge £350,000-a-week contract and this is not in line with the thinking of United’s new owners. He has serious interest in Saudi Arabia, and TEAMtalk revealed on October 11 that such transfer talks are already underway.

MLS clubs are interested in Casemiro too and this could make United push to get him out next summer. Expectations inside United are that he will be sold and his wages will be spent on fresher legs.

The Red Devils are already looking at younger, cheaper options with the likes of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton on the radar.

Casemiro has been linked with a return to Brazil too, though his big wage demands would be a major stumbling block.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Erik ten Hag has signed for Man Utd from worst to best

Antony

When Ratcliffe and his team arrived they took stock of the club’s previous business and the conclusion drawn on Antony was damning. His signing is seen as a huge overspend and there is serious concern he will never reach the potential he previously showed at Ajax.

Although the winger’s sale seems difficult at this time, sources say it is not off the table due to the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo impressing.

The youngsters have become key for Ten Hag and United and this squad depth makes Antony’s sale a lot easier. Although, there is an acceptance a big loss would likely be made on the Brazilian, who is the only player on this list to have cost more than Maguire at an incredible £82m rising to £86m (up to €103m / $112m).

Antony has been linked with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in recent weeks. But it is more likely he will look to get his career back on track by re-joining Ajax on an initial loan.

The 24-year-old has been regularly criticised during his United spell, with one Dutch observer recently labelling his transfer a ‘huge mistake’.

Man Utd latest: Rashford update, Ten Hag sack cost

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can provide an exclusive update on the future of United forward Marcus Rashford.

Bayern Munich and Marseille have joined Paris Saint-Germain in monitoring the winger, in case United struggle to agree a new contract with him or warm to a sale.

That is unlikely to happen, with United keen to tie him down to fresh terms. Rashford has support amongst the United hierarchy and these club officials will make a transfer difficult for other clubs.

One factor that will help Ten Hag to keep his job is getting Rashford back to his brilliant best, and the Englishman did register a great assist for Garnacho during the victory over Brentford.

United are known to be keeping tabs on the likes of Thomas Frank, Edin Terzic and Graham Potter as possible replacements for Ten Hag, should they be forced to swing the axe.

But it emerged on Monday morning that United would have to spend a massive £17m if they sacked Ten Hag.

This would put the club at risk of flouting profit and sustainability rules, giving the Dutch coach a better chance of remaining in charge.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘moving’ on striker who eluded Arsenal, with shock Zirkzee loan exit the consequence