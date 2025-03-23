Man Utd are reportedly ready to sell goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, and his likely destination has been revealed. Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim has his eye on two potential replacements.

The 28-year-old has been inconsistent since his £43.8m move from Inter Milan to Old Trafford in 2023, although he remains Amorim’s first choice between the sticks.

Onana has made some embarrassing blunders during his Man Utd career but has also shown in other games that he can be an excellent goalkeeper on his day.

However, according to The Sun, Man Utd are ‘ready to flog’ Onana, who is ‘set for a transfer’ to the Saudi Pro League.

The Red Devils are reportedly primed for a ‘battle’ with Man City, with their goalkeeper Ederson also likely to leave for Saudi Arabia this summer.

It’s claimed that Amorim is ‘eyeing two of Europe’s hottest young goalkeepers’ to replace Onana, but his two ‘top targets’ are also on Man City’s radar.

The report suggests that Man Utd will not look to current backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to succeed Onana. He too has been linked with exits, so there is a possibility the Red Devils may need to sign two new stoppers this summer.

Man Utd, Man City ‘checking out’ two exciting goalkeepers

The Sun’s report claims that Amorim and Pep Guardiola have been ‘checking out’ the same targets and names the top two on both manager’s shortlists.

“Royal Antwerp’s highly-rated stopper Senne Lammens is on the radar of a host of Premier League clubs, with Newcastle and West Ham also keen,” the report reads.

“Lille’s brilliant 23-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has been tracked by United and City for months.

“Lammens, 22, is rated around £30million after bursting onto the scene. Chevalier — like Lammens — is contracted until 2027 but sources claim French club Lille would be willing to do business for around £40m.”

It is certainly true that there has been speculation about Onana for some time, and that’s no surprise given the mistakes the Cameroonian international has made.

And the links with Chevalier are particularly interesting. Givemesport reported on Man Utd’s interest last week, stating that ‘scouts are closely monitoring him.’

Man Utd will undoubtedly face competition for Chevalier but what the interest shows is that Amorim is seriously considering bringing in a new goalkeeper and parting ways with Onana.

Considering Onana is the fourth-most expensive goalkeeper in history in terms of a transfer fee, it’s fair to say that he’s failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, so far at least.

