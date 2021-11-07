Man Utd ‘flooded with inquires’, as Newcastle chase star Solskjaer could recall

A rarely seen Manchester United star is attracting interest from 13 clubs including Newcastle and Watford, though recent events could see him handed a reprieve by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims a report.

Manchester United have lurched from exhilarating highs to despairing lows this season. A 5-1 demolition of bitter rivals Leeds kicked their season off in fine style before Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a memorable brace on his re-debut versus Newcastle.

The Red Devils scored thrilling last-minute winners against West Ham and Villarreal, but they were interspersed with sobering defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

The club’s leaky defence prompted Solskjaer to switch to a back three. However, Raphael Varane’s untimtely hamstring injury has left him light at the back for that formation.

As such, the Sun claim Phil Jones could be brought back into the mix nearly two years after his last appearance for the club.

Still only 29, Jones has time on his side to re-establish himself in the top flight. However, if United show any indication Jones’ future lays away from Old Trafford, no fewer than 13 clubs are ready to pounce.

That’s according to the Sun, who claim Newcastle and Watford comprise Jones’ Premier League interest.

The pair are reportedly weighing up January loan moves for the veteran centre-half, with Jones fully recovered from his injury hell.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney is leading the admirers from the Championship. However, the Rams’ woeful financial situation will likely hamper any approach.

Solskjaer is cited to be ‘delighted’ with Jones’ ‘attitude in training’. And with Varane now sidelined and Eric Bailly out of form, Jones could be handed a recall.

If the Norwegian sticks with his new three-man backline, Jones’ potential suitors will likely be left disappointed in January.

Scholes blasts “useless” Man Utd struggler

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes labelled a Manchester United star as “useless” after bemoaning Solskjaer’s tactics.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s struggles were there for all to see in the defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. The defensive-minded right-back was tasked with playing at wingback, and predictably, his attacking contributions were minimal.

And speaking to Premier League Productions (via the Mirror) after the match, United legend Scholes called the full-back “useless on the ball”. Scholes did hail his defensive capabilities, however, but bemoaned Solskjaer for selecting a system that doesn’t suit his players.

“I said before the 3-5-2 doesn’t suit the players in the team,” said Scholes.

“Wan-Bissaka is useless on the ball – brilliant defender but useless on the ball at right-back.

“Three centre-halves today, none of them that good on the ball. Ole has got to find a way… There’s a squad of players there that could be okay.”

