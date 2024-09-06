Man Utd flop who’s been a ‘shambles’ told he must leave Old Trafford as value plummets

A Man Utd player has been torn apart by a pundit

Manchester United winger Antony has been hit with scathing criticism from a pundit who expects the Red Devils to take a massive financial loss when selling him.

Man Utd raised eyebrows when they spent a whopping £82million (€97.3m / US$108m) to sign Antony from Ajax in September 2022. Erik ten Hag pushed hard for the Brazilian to arrive at Old Trafford, having been hugely impressed by him during their time together at Ajax.

But one of Ten Hag’s failings as Man Utd boss is that he has not been able to get the best out of expensive stars such as Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Antony only managed three goals and two assists in 38 matches last season, while he also left Man Utd fans frustrated by his confusing style of play. The 24-year-old often fails to make the right choice in the final third and seemingly would rather take players on multiple times.

Antony is now firmly behind Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo in the pecking order for a spot on the right flank.

The big-money flop has been linked with a late move to Fenerbahce, which would see him unite with former Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho.

But TEAMtalk can confirm that Fenerbahce are not actively pursuing Antony as they have other targets in mind.

It is thought that if Man Utd do manage to find a buyer for the wide man, they will accept a bid of just £25m.

Man Utd news: Antony rocked by fresh criticism

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has now ripped into Antony on talkSPORT.

The pundit said: “He’s been a bit of a shambles hasn’t he, let’s be honest.

“He needs to move. He’s not going to get any game time at Manchester United and they’re going to lose so much money the day they sell him.

“He’s not even worth half of what they bought him for at the moment.

“The whole thing, him being signed and his performance in the Premier League – it’s a shambles.”

Winger a 2/10 signing – Darren Bent

Fellow pundit Darren Bent went on to rate Antony as just a 2/10 signing for Man Utd. He added: “I think I’m being generous with that.

“I’ve always said this, has he had a good time since he’s been at Man United? No he hasn’t.

“We haven’t seen anywhere near enough quality [or] consistency since he’s been there.

“Is he a good player? He has to be. You don’t get to that level if you’re not.”

It will be interesting to see where Antony ends up, should a Man Utd exit become a concrete possibility next year. The Saudis are interested in signing him, but Antony may feel that he can still make a big impact at the top level in Europe.

There would have to be a massive shift for that to happen with Man Utd, though.

Another player who is struggling under Ten Hag is midfielder Casemiro. The former Brazil captain has been told how he can get back on top form.

