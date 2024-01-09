Man Utd flop to hold exit meeting ‘this week’ after big U-turn on future; transfer to be ‘easily’ agreed

A struggling Manchester United attacker will soon hold talks over a move away from Old Trafford, with one club reportedly emerging as favourites to land him.

French forward Anthony Martial, who has been on Man Utd’s books since September 2015, could finally move on to pastures new during the January transfer window. He is struggling for game time and form again this season, having netted just two goals from 19 appearances so far.

Martial often has to rely on late substitutions for playing time, with manager Erik ten Hag now able to rely on Rasmus Hojlund as his main centre-forward. And things have gone from bad to worse for Martial recently, as he has not featured for Man Utd since December 9 due to illness.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires in the summer, making January the last chance for Man Utd to make any money back on him. This has, as expected, led to plenty of speculation about whether the Red Devils will extend his terms or put him officially up for sale.

It was recently claimed that Man Utd are considering extending Martial’s deal to prevent him from leaving either on a cut-price deal or as a free agent in the summer. But as per The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Man Utd have no intention of doing that and are instead preparing for Martial to leave the club.

Unfortunately for the 30-time France international, he may struggle to return to Ligue 1 as potential suitors Marseille are reportedly ‘frustrated’ that they have even been linked with him.

Instead, Martial could head to Turkey next. According to the Manchester Evening News, who cite reports coming from Turkey, Martial’s camp will hold a meeting with Fenerbahce chiefs ‘this week’ to try and finalise a contract.

Should the two parties manage this, then Fenerbahce will sit down with Man Utd to sort out the terms of the transfer. This should be ‘easily’ agreed as Man Utd want to offload Martial, while the two clubs already have a good relationship stemming from their discussions over former Man Utd midfielder Fred.

This update follows Sky Sports reporting on Monday that Fenerbahce are pushing to sign Martial on an initial loan, rather than through a permanent deal.

This is not the best outcome financially for Man Utd, as it would see them lose the attacker on a free at the end of the season. Although, such a transfer would free up space on the wage bill for Ten Hag to potentially make a loan signing of his own this month.

