Donny van de Beek could finally be of some use to Man Utd

Donny van de Beek could finally be of some use to Manchester United, helping them to sign a prime target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to reports.

Van De Beek has failed to justify the £35million which Man Utd paid to sign him from Ajax in September 2020. Things got so bad for the central midfielder in the first half of the season that he had to be loaned out to Eintracht Frankfurt to pick up some game time.

That is despite Erik ten Hag, who previously got the best out of him at Ajax, currently being in charge at Old Trafford.

Van De Beek’s situation has failed to improve at Frankfurt though, and he is due to return to Man Utd this summer.

Even though Van De Beek is not the player he once was in the Eredivisie, it recently emerged that he will get to choose between three clubs when the transfer window reopens.

Inter Milan are hoping to sign the 27-year-old, though they will have to fend off Lazio and Girona to land his services.

According to new reports from Italy, it would be in Man Utd’s best interests to let Van De Beek join Inter. That is because Van De Beek seemingly holds the key to Ratcliffe finally capturing Inter star Denzel Dumfries.

The right wing-back has been a great performer for Inter since moving to Italy in August 2021, having registered 10 goals and 20 assists in 130 appearances and helped the Nerazzurri win this season’s Scudetto, as well as two Coppa Italias in previous campaigns.

Man Utd transfers: Denzel Dumfries swap eyed

Ratcliffe has identified right-back as an area that Man Utd must improve this summer as he is not fully convinced on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Dumfries would be a great replacement. The Netherlands star could compete with Diogo Dalot for a starting spot.

Intermediaries are planning to use Van De Beek as a ‘pawn’ to help take Dumfries to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have previously been quoted £40-50m for Dumfries, a fee which might be out of reach this summer due to the club’s profit and sustainability concerns.

But including Van De Beek in a player-plus-cash deal will help to lower that price significantly. Plus, Inter’s negotiating position will soon be weakened as Dumfries is close to entering the final year of his contract.

As such, Ratcliffe might be able to snare the 28-year-old by offering Inter Van De Beek and only €10-20m (£8.5-17m).

It has previously been claimed that Wan-Bissaka might be involved in a swap deal with Dumfries. However, it is far more likely the Englishman will head to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Wan-Bissaka could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo by joining Al-Nassr. Saudi chiefs do not want to pay more than £25m for the full-back, but this should still be enough to strike an agreement with Ratcliffe as he is eager to sell.

