Man Utd flop Mourinho branded ‘weak’ could sensationally haunt manager with big Super Lig transfer

Jose Mourinho could compete with an old foe in Turkey next season, as departing Manchester United player Anthony Martial is a target for a major Super Lig club, according to reports.

Mourinho had been a free agent since his departure from Roma in January and has publicly flirted with the idea of managing in Saudi Arabia, in a move that would have seen him pick up a massive salary. Instead, though, the serial winner has opted to take charge of Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a two-year contract.

Mourinho has replaced Ismail Kartal, who left Fenerbahce last week after his team finished second behind rivals Galatasaray, despite picking up an incredible 99 points.

There has already been talk of Mourinho reuniting with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at Fenerbahce. But the 61-year-old manager has revealed he has no interest in that deal, and Lukaku could instead play under another one of his former managers by linking up with Antonio Conte at Napoli.

Mourinho, though, could be in for a shock when Fenerbahce come up against Galatasaray next term. According to journalist Rob Dawson, Martial – who will soon leave Man Utd following the expiry of his contract – has emerged on Galatasaray’s radar.

Galatasaray have been alerted to the fact they can sign an experienced Premier League forward with 30 France caps to his name for no transfer fee. Although, it must be noted that Martial will have to lower his wage demands before the transfer can become a reality.

Galatasaray already have the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech, Dries Mertens and Mauro Icardi in their attacking ranks. But Zaha has been linked with a shock return to the Premier League with West Ham United, and Martial might arrive at the Rams Park stadium as his replacement.

Martial will be especially motivated to put in a brilliant performance if he faces Mourinho and Fenerbahce.

Man Utd news: Anthony Martial to haunt Jose Mourinho?

During the 28-year-old’s time working under Mourinho at Man Utd, the boss labelled him ‘mentally weak’ and complained about his lack of defensive awareness.

Martial did not take kindly to Mourinho’s treatment of him and subsequently said that the Portuguese had shown him ‘disrespect’ when they worked together at Old Trafford.

Coincidentally, another former Man Utd manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has been linked with the Besiktas job. But Fabrizio Romano has revealed that ex-Arsenal and Barcelona star Giovanni van Bronckhorst is poised to accept the role on a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

