Erik ten Hag could surprisingly be followed to his next club by Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek after the player made a big hint about his summer transfer plans.

Ten Hag is staring down the barrel at Man Utd as they face an extremely disappointing end to the campaign. Man Utd have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games and are now at serious risk of missing out on European qualification altogether.

The Red Devils sit eighth in the Premier League, three points behind seventh-placed Chelsea with two games remaining. The fact Man Utd are behind Chelsea, who have had a turbulent season under Mauricio Pochettino, is another indictment for Ten Hag.

Of course, Man Utd can salvage their season to a degree by lifting the FA Cup. But it is very hard to see Ten Hag’s struggling side overcome in-form rivals Manchester City, who won in the exact same fixture last term.

Ten Hag looks increasingly likely to be sacked. Even though the Dutchman has struggled at Old Trafford, he has been linked with some major clubs ahead of the summer.

Ten Hag is thought to be on the radars of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and his former club Ajax.

Should the 54-year-old return to Ajax, where he managed between December 2017 and June 2022, then he could reunite with Van De Beek.

In an interview with Dutch source Ziggo Sport, the central midfielder admitted he would be very open to an Ajax move.

Man Utd transfers: Player teases ‘special’ move

“Why not? Ajax has always been a special place for me, so we certainly cannot rule that out,” he said.

“At Ajax only one thing matters: winning and becoming champions. Now European football and fifth place is the highest achievable after a turbulent year. It’s difficult now, but Ajax always bounces back.

“I have also had mixed years due to injuries. But now I’m looking forward again. If I keep working hard, I’m confident things will turn out fine.

“It is up to you to turn it around. I’m working on that. I am convinced of my own qualities. If I stay fit and keep working hard, I will definitely be fine.”

Van De Beek moving to Ajax could cause issues with his agent, though. In a separate interview, Van De Beek’s representative said he does not want his client to go back to Ajax as they are not currently playing ‘good football’.

The agent added that he would rather secure Van De Beek a transfer to Spain, Italy or France.

Ten Hag, Van De Beek reunion would be intriguing

Ten Hag played a crucial role in establishing Van De Beek as a top performer in Europe during their first spell at Ajax.

Van De Beek was expected to enjoy a renaissance at Man Utd after Ten Hag arrived as manager in summer 2022, but that simply did not happen.

Ten Hag did not think the 27-year-old was the same quality player he had at Ajax and resultantly gave him very little game time.

Van De Beek went on to join Eintracht Frankfurt in January as he looked to rejuvenate his career. But the 19-cap Netherlands international could not force his way into Frankfurt’s starting eleven.

The Bundesliga side possesses the option to sign Van De Beek permanently in the summer, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they will not be doing so.

Should Ajax re-sign Van De Beek, then they should be able to land him for far less than the £35million Man Utd paid in September 2020.

