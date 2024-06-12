Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a key target for a recent Europa Conference League winner, while another bid for the Manchester United right-back is likely to be snubbed, according to reports.

Wan-Bissaka made 30 appearances under Erik ten Hag during the 2023-24 campaign, helping Man Utd out at both right-back and left-back. The 26-year-old may be a great one-v-one defender, but his issues going forward mean he will always be considered a Man Utd flop after the Red Devils paid a huge £50million for him.

Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sign a far more attacking right-back who can replace Wan-Bissaka and provide Diogo Dalot with serious competition for his starting role. This has seen Man Utd identify Dutch pair Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries as possible signings.

Ratcliffe could do with selling Wan-Bissaka this summer to help him fund a move for either Frimpong or Dumfries, with profit and sustainability rules making finances tight at Old Trafford.

On Monday, it emerged that Turkish giants Galatasaray had bid just €25m (£21m) for both Wan-Bissaka and his team-mate Scott McTominay.

As Man Utd value McTominay at over £35m on his own, Galatasaray’s offer is set for a swift rejection.

Galatasaray could return with an improved proposal, but they will face a battle to snare Wan-Bissaka.

According to reports in Italy, 2022 Europa Conference League winners Roma are keen on the Englishman.

Man Utd latest: Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets Italy opportunity

The Italian club are hoping to offload current right-back Zeki Celik – who has coincidentally been linked with Galatasaray, too – but they want to bring Wan-Bissaka in first.

There is no mention of how far along Roma are in terms of bidding for Wan-Bissaka, or how much their opening offer might be worth.

Although, Man Utd face taking a huge financial hit when the former Crystal Palace star leaves. After initially splashing out £50m on him, Man Utd are unlikely to pick up more than £15-20m this summer.

Should Roma manage to sign Wan-Bissaka, then he could end up playing alongside the likes of Tammy Abraham and Paulo Dybala. Former Man Utd centre-back Chris Smalling has been on Roma’s books since October 2020, but he looks set to depart this summer following an injury-hit season.

Wan-Bissaka moving to Italy would see him leave Man Utd with a record of two goals and 13 assists in 190 matches, as well as winners’ medals in both the FA Cup and League Cup.

