A blossoming Bundesliga coach has not-so-subtly revealed he’d love to succeed the under-fire Ruben Amorim as manager of Manchester United.

Amorim’s position in the Man Utd dugout has come under the microscope of late. The Portuguese led Man Utd to their worst start to a season in 33 years, though the 2-1 victory over Chelsea last time out has quelled some of the noise.

Yet a surprise new challenge to Amorim’s reign appears to have emerged from the unlikely destination of Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt manager, Dino Toppmoller, is quoted by BILD as saying he dreams of taking the United job.

Toppmoller is a growing force in management and guided Frankfurt to a third-placed finish last season. That was despite selling the club’s top scorer at the time – Omar Marmoush – to Manchester City mid-season.

Hugo Ekitike also left for big money in the summer, though that’s not stopped Toppmoller from continuing to work wonders.

Indeed, Frankfurt demolished Galatasaray 5-1 in their Champions League opener last week.

And according to the 44-year-old himself, managing Man Utd is a dream of his dating all the way back to his childhood.

“Basically, it’s a dream to be at Eintracht now,” he said (as relayed by SportWitness)

“It’s simply a fantastic club. Here, as a teenager, I witnessed for the first time that my father was a Bundesliga coach. That naturally creates an emotional bond with a club.

“Thinking about abroad, I often played computer games as a child, always with one team: Manchester United. That would definitely be nice someday, because it’s an extraordinary club.

“When I was a teenager, Manchester United was, along with Real Madrid, the biggest club of all.”

Ruben Amorim sack latest

The early-season struggles at Old Trafford prompted a series of stories and reports suggesting Amorim could be sacked.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently jetted into Manchester to hold a series of meetings, including a face-to-face discussion with Amorim.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, sacking Amorim was not on the agenda and the Portuguese is not under any immediate threat of dismissal.

Taking to YouTube over the weekend, Romano stated: “The update of the day is about the co-owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Ratcliffe was at the Etihad stadium for the derby… don’t underestimate the presence of Ratcliffe who wants to be present and involved in the conversations and part of the process to understand what is not working, why Man Utd are performing at this level.

“Ratcliffe flew into Carrington and had several meetings. Sources at Man Utd make very clear those meetings were planned, they were already planned even before the derby result.

“But in these meetings there was also a conversation, a direct face-to-face conversation with Ruben Amorim.”

Romano added: “Amorim has a very clear position about [why Man Utd are struggling]. A position that regards the [lack of] intensity of the team… different approach wanted.

“It’s not about the system that’s creating the problem for Man Utd in the view of the manager. This is why Amorim goes public and says ‘it’s not about the philosophy, if you want to change the philosophy you have to change the man’.

“Amorim is fully convinced it’s not about the tactical approach or the system or philosophy. This is what Amorim keeps telling people at the club in conversations with the directors and management, and also in the conversations with Ratcliffe.

“So now it’s about getting different results. Obviously it was a week full of rumours for Man Utd after the start of the season was really poor.

“Many have asked me about managers and candidates [to replace Amorim]… we are NOT at the stage where we can say ‘this guy can be the next Man Utd manager or the other guy is the main candidate.’

“Man Utd have not started any official conversation with other managers. [United have] respect for Amorim, [they] keep working with Amorim to improve the squad, but it’s also important to say that obviously, results are needed. They can’t continue like this forever. Amorim is aware of this situation.”

Romano concluded by stating: “They keep trusting Amorim, but different results are needed and the presence of the co-owner (Ratcliffe) I think is quite a clear message in that sense.”

In other news, TEAMtalk has been informed central midfield isn’t the only position Man Utd could make a January signing in, with right wing-back also under consideration.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star state Man Utd now believe a fairer valuation of Marcus Rashford is cashing in on a permanent basis is £35m.

The problem for Man Utd is they’ve already pre-agreed an option to buy with Barcelona in Rashford’s loan deal worth just €30m / £26m.

As such, United will only be able to generate what they feel is true market value is Barcelona ignore the option and another club swoops in.

Finally, talkSPORT have delivered the worst possible news for Senne Lammens after revealing United want to sign a more experienced goalkeeper in the near future.

One world class option is already coming under consideration – AC Milan and France starter, Mike Maignan.

