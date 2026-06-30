Man Utd quickly turn to Fernandes alternative after crushing blow as interest in World Cup star also accelerates

Manchester United are already moving on to their next midfield target after it was confirmed on Tuesday evening that Mateus Fernandes is bound for Tottenham, while the club are also set to accelerate their interest in a World Cup star.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils are in the market for fresh midfield talent, and Fernandes had been right near the top of the list before Spurs jumped in – but at least there are other targets still in play.

One of those options could cost a cool £20m less than Fernandes too, as Man Utd look to bolster Michael Carrick’s engine room.

Man Utd turn to Bournemouth star after Fernandes blow

According to fresh reports United have chosen their next midfield signing after Tottenham struck an £85million deal with West Ham for Portugal star Fernandes.

The Red Devils had emerged as the frontrunners for the 21-year-old, with sources revealing exactly why the Hammers star opted to remain in the capital rather than head north.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs claims Man Utd have turned to Bournemouth standout Alex Scott as an alternative, while there are also other targets on their radar.

“Manchester United set to explore Alex Scott after missing out on Mateus Fernandes,” Jacobs said on X.

“Spurs to pay £85m for Fernandes, a figure #MUFC were not prepared to meet.

“Fernandes never communicated to either club a sole preference, leaving it to both to negotiate with West Ham.

“Bournemouth want Scott to sign a new deal and are prepared to offer him a release clause within in. They value Scott around £80m.

“Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea other clubs to watch. Arsenal already directly informed on Bournemouth’s stance.

“#MUFC also have Aurelien Tchouaméni and Carlos Baleba on their list, and Spurs and Manchester City target Sandro Tonali is appreciated. Cost of deal would need to drop for #MUFC to proceed. Sander Berge another name discussed.”

Plenty of options then, although Scott will likely be the cheapest of them at around £65m, if United can convince Bournemouth to sell.

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Man Utd accelerate Felix Nmecha chase

A report has revealed how Manchester United have made a fresh approach for Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha, as they ramp up their hunt for multiple midfield recruits.

With a £35m deal already agreed for Atalanta star Ederson and the battle with Tottenham to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham still ongoing, the Red Devils are acting quickly to try and offset the loss of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s knee ligament injury suffered at the World Cup.

And our sources revealed on Sunday United and Chelsea are the Premier League sides showing the strongest interest in Nmecha, after being approached about a possible deal.

The Athletic have now confirmed that United have ‘made enquiries’ to find out whether the Germany international is available for transfer this summer.

Sources told us on June 20 that Nmecha is interested in returning to England, having previously come through the Manchester City academy, and The Athletic have followed up on our reporting by stating that Nmecha is ‘keen’ on a Premier League move.

Reports in Germany state that Dortmund want a whopping €120m (£103m) for the 25-year-old amid ‘close contact’ between the player’s camp and United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

The report adds that Nmecha has rejected Newcastle United in favour of joining Man Utd or City, as he wants to continue starring in the Champions League.

However, we have received different information on Nmecha. Our sources state that BVB will actually sell for less than €100m (£86m) as they know a €120m price tag would be prohibitive for interested clubs.

Indeed, despite Nmecha showcasing his abilities at the World Cup before Germany’s exit at the hands of Paraguay, we understand that Man Utd would be more willing to pay a price in the region of £50m.

We also understand Newcastle backed away from a deal for Nmecha, rather than being rejected by the player.

Man Utd ready to raid rivals City for duo

Two of Manchester City’s top young talents are in growing danger of being poached by rivals Manchester United in a move that could land Michael Carrick two of the best young talents in the British game.

Both United and City are famed for their development of young academy stars in recent years, with the Red Devils in particular having invested heavily in their youth set-up in recent years, with the likes of JJ Gabriel, Chido Obi, Tyler and Jack Fletcher, James Overy and Shea Lacey all coming through.

Now, though, according to the Daily Mail, United are ‘attempting to raid’ City for two of their brightest young stars in the form of 16-year-old duo Xavier Parker and Karim Cassim.

Parker, an England U16s international, joined City from West Ham in 2024, but now looks set to make the move across the city.

Cassim, meanwhile, is an England U17s international, and was playing for the club’s Under-18s set-up while still only 15, and having been involved in 10 goals in 13 appearances last term from his attacking midfield role.

Now the pair could be lured across Manchester by the Red Devils in a move that will bear similarities to United’s poaching of twins Jack and Tyler Fletcher – sons of former Old Trafford star Darren – in 2023 when they joined in a move that ultimately set the red half of the city back £1.25m in compensation.

The move is unlikely to please new City boss Enzo Maresca, finally confirmed on Monday after a compensation agreement was thrashed out with Chelsea, as he looks to make his mark at his new club as successor to Pep Guardiola.

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