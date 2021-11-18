Prem centre-back namechecks Man Utd, City, Chelsea for ‘dream’ move

A Manchester United defensive target has namechecked the Red Devils, along with Manchester City and Chelsea when discussing potential ‘dream’ moves in the future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have had their defensive issues since the Norwegian took charge, while his side have shipped four goals at Leicester and five goals at home to Liverpool this season to heap pressure on the United manager.

Raphael Varane’s arrival has made a difference but the Frenchman did not feature in either of the defeats to the Foxes and Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Harry Maguire’s struggles has been well publicised. However, the England star has looked a different player when lined up alongside Varane.

But with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly never really fully convincing at Old Trafford, the addition of another centre-back either in January or next summer has been mooted.

And that is where Leicester star Wesley Fofana comes in. The Foxes ace, along with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, has been strongly linked with both United and Chelsea. Indeed, another report on Thursday claims that Chelsea have resumed talks to sign the player.

Fofana is currently out until the new year after suffering a leg fracture in pre-season. However, he is expected to make a full recovery, having had a superb season at the King Power last time around.

Now an interview with Fofana from Actu Foot (as cited by Sport Witness) has revealed where the player potentially sees his future.

Fofana thinking of the future

When asked about possible moves for the future, the 20-year-old said: “A club that makes me dream? There’s Marseille, Real Madrid, Barça. In the Premier League, there are Chelsea, United, City… But you have to work to make your dreams come true. Through work, you can achieve anything.

“Playing for Marseille one day? Maybe we’ll see. I have been a Marseille supporter since I was born. Marseille is a dream. We don’t know what football is made of.”

Fofana was also asked about his return to action and added: “I’m starting to see the end of the tunnel. The return is coming soon. It will be at the end of December, if all goes well.”

