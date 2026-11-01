Man Utd approached over signing USMNT striker in January – Exclusive

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, who has been offered to Manchester United

Manchester United are among the clubs to have been approached about a potential move for Folarin Balogun, with the AS Monaco striker available ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old is enduring a frustrating spell in France after a proposed summer exit collapsed, leaving him struggling for opportunities at the Ligue 1 side.

Balogun came close to joining Everton before pulling out of the move after becoming unhappy with questions raised during his medical.

The deal ultimately fell through, leaving the former Arsenal youngster to remain at Monaco.

The USA international striker’s situation has deteriorated further this season.

Balogun has been left out of Monaco’s European squad altogether and has made only four substitute appearances in Ligue 1 this season, with 20-year-old forward Paris Brunner emerging as the club’s preferred option to lead the line.

While Brunner has been making headlines with his goalscoring form, Balogun has been left kicking his heels, prompting his representatives to explore a fresh route out of the principality.

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Man Utd approached over January deal for Folarin Balogun

TEAMtalk understands that his agents, led by Jorge Mendes, are already working on potential options for the January window, with interest emerging from across Europe and beyond.

A number of Premier League clubs have been sounded out, and we can confirm that Man Utd are among those to have been approached.

Man Utd are looking to strengthen their attacking options during the winter window, with the club’s need for a new centre-forward making Balogun a potential name to consider.

The USMNT striker’s availability has been put to Old Trafford as they assess the market.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta remains on Man Utd’s radar, but sources have told us that Balogun is also under consideration as the club weigh up possible solutions.

Everton have also been spoken to again after their move for the American collapsed towards the end of the summer window.

Leeds United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are among the other Premier League clubs to have been made aware of his availability.

We can further reveal that Italian giants Juventus have also been approached, with Balogun’s representatives assessing the level of interest from a range of potential destinations.

Monaco’s willingness to allow the striker to leave in January gives his camp an opportunity to find a solution after a difficult few months.

With several clubs having been contacted, the coming weeks should provide a clearer picture of where Balogun’s future could lie.

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