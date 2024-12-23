‘For too long’ – Marcus Rashford told why Man Utd exit will be a mercy

Former Premier League striker, Glenn Murray, has explained why Manchester United selling Marcus Rashford will be a mercy for the player.

Rashford has been omitted from Ruben Amorim’s last three matchday squads at Man Utd. The Red Devils won the first of those contests, shocking bitter rivals Manchester City with a dramatic late comeback. However, United have since exited the League Cup at the hands of Tottenham and suffered a punishing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Rashford played no part in any of those matches despite being fit and available for selection. Explaining why, Amorim spoke of standards and application.

The end result has seen Rashford officially put up for sale by Man Utd. A departure as early as the upcoming January transfer window is possible, though an exit in the summer window where clubs are more willing to splash the cash is more likely.

In any case, what is clear is Rashford has the green light to leave and speaking on Match of the Day 2, Glenn Murray explained why a fresh challenge away from the stresses and strains of being United’s poster boy will do the misfiring forward a world of good.

“I feel as though it’s the right time for him to leave the football club,” said the former Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton striker.

“I feel like he’s carried the weight of Manchester United and the supporters’ expectations for too long now.

“I would like a new break for Marcus Rashford, to go and enjoy his football elsewhere.”

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford replacement: 11 options Man Utd could sign as upgrade on faltering star

Where will Marcus Rashford go?

With Rashford openly admitting he’s ready for a new challenge, a sale at some stage in 2025 now seems certain.

His gigantic £300,000-a-week wages will unquestionably prove too much to stomach for the vast majority of clubs, though that’s not to say there isn’t already a wealth of interest.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, was informed on December 18 that four, as yet unnamed Premier League sides, are monitoring Rashford.

However, it’s also our understanding that a move out of the Premier League and into mainland Europe is the likeliest outcome.

PSG’s interest – despite reports to the contrary – is genuine. Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also hovering.

A fresh start in Saudi Arabia has also been touted, though sources tell us Rashford does not look favourably on a move to the middle east at this stage in his career.

GO DEEPER: Seven clubs Marcus Rashford could leave Man Utd for, including Premier League rival and European giants

Latest Man Utd news – Two more exits / United defender “stupid”

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has revealed two more Man Utd stars have the go-ahead to find new clubs in January.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof and midfielder Christian Eriksen are the pair in question. Both players are out of contract in the summer and the January window represents United’s final chance to cash in.

Elsewhere, former United and Liverpool striker, Michael Owen, took aim at Noussair Mazraoui following the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Mazraoui has perhaps been the only one from United’s five first-team arrivals last summer to justify his signing so far. However, the Moroccan conceded a penalty on Sunday and Owen branded the defender’s play “stupid.”

When it was put to Owen that Mazraoui’s mistake was ‘rash’, the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner took things further.

“You’re being kind. A little rash? A little stupid more like,” he said, speaking on Premier League Productions.

“What on earth are you doing? Two players are waiting for him [Justin Kluivert], he’s not going to score from there and he dives in. Just stay on your feet and usher him away. It’s just a poor, poor decision.”

QUIZ: Think you know Marcus Rashford?