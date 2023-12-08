Man Utd forced to go to ridiculous lengths to offload angry star; player ‘already looking’ for new club

Manchester United will have to reverse some of their demands in order to get rid of Donny van de Beek, with one report explaining how the Red Devils are even willing to pay part of his wages during a loan transfer.

Van De Beek was hoping to force his way into the Man Utd midfield when arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2020. The Dutchman had gained plenty of admirers during his time in Amsterdam, helping Erik ten Hag’s Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018-19 campaign.

However, Van De Beek has failed to make an impact during a tough spell at Old Trafford. He has been sidelined by several managers, and even compatriot Ten Hag has not placed his trust in him after becoming manager in July last year.

The current season is Van De Beek’s worst in a Man Utd shirt yet, as he has managed to play just twice in all competitions, with those appearances lasting 21 minutes in total.

The 26-year-old did spend the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Everton, but he did not do enough to convince the Toffees to sign him on a permanent basis. A thigh injury kept him in the treatment room for a large part of his Goodison Park loan.

Van De Beek recently declared that he will be looking for a transfer in the upcoming January window, as he has become incredibly frustrated with his lack of game time at Man Utd.

The player said ‘the time has come’ for him to leave Man Utd, as he ‘needs to start playing games very soon’. Van De Beek has won 19 caps for the Dutch national team but his last international appearance came in March 2021, and a potential place at Euro 2024 will be on his mind.

On Tuesday, it surprisingly emerged that Van De Beek had ‘offered’ his services to Barcelona, in the knowledge that they are in need of a midfielder following Gavi’s ACL injury.

Donny van de Beek could be revived in Serie A

Although, it is unlikely Barca will actually take him up on that offer. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport have now provided an update on the Man Utd outcast’s situation, with a move to Serie A potentially on the cards.

They state that Van De Beek is ‘already looking’ for a winter exit route out of Man Utd. He is ‘looking for a revival’ at a team that will play him regularly and allow him to get his confidence back.

The report adds that Man Utd are ‘ready’ to let Van De Beek go, whether it be through a loan or permanent transfer. At this stage, it is more likely to be a loan, as few clubs will want to pay significant money for the Ajax academy graduate following his struggles in England.

Man Utd know how hard it will be to offload Van De Beek, and they are therefore willing to pay some of his wages if he heads to another club on loan.

This will be very frustrating for Man Utd fans to hear. After all, their club often loses big money on players who have shone before joining the Red Devils but then fail to continue that form.

Genoa are currently mulling whether to make a loan approach for Van De Beek. They are joined by several more Italian sides in monitoring his situation, though Gazzetta dello Sport do not name the other suitors.

Moving to Italy could be an interesting proposition for Van De Beek, as he has only ever played in the Netherlands and England before. Wherever the Man Utd flop goes, he will be desperate to get his career back on track.

