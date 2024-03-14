Man Utd forced into signing Arsenal linked USMNT star to replace ‘unhappy’ player who’s on his way out

Manchester United could reportedly be forced into signing a new goalkeeper this summer amid rumours that Altay Bayindir is unhappy at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed the Turkey international for £4.3m last summer but he has made just one appearance so far; in a FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport County.

Reports suggest that Bayindir is ‘frustrated with his situation at Man Utd‘ and the fact that he is behind fellow summer acquisition Andre Onana in the pecking order.

Onana, who cost Man Utd £47.2m, has made multiple blunders this season but has still kept the joint-second most clean sheets of any keeper in the Premier League this season.

It seems unlikely that Bayindir will break into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI any time soon and therefore an early move away from Old Trafford could be the best thing for his career.

Galatasaray are reportedly among the clubs interested in the 25-year-old and it seems Man Utd have already identified one potential replacement for him.

Man Utd to launch bid for USMNT star

According to Transfermarkt, Man Utd will make a move for Columbus Crew shot-stopper Patrick Schulte if Bayindir leaves this summer.

The 23-year-old United States international is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in MLS and has caught the attention of many top sides.

Arsenal, for example, are thought to be admirers of Schulte and want him as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale who has lost his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI to David Raya.

Wolves are also credited with an interest in Schulte after they have followed his progress closely in recent months.

In terms of a transfer fee, the report adds: “Transfermarkt understands that the Columbus Crew will take two recent goalkeeper transfers from MLS to the Premier League as potential benchmarks.

“Those two transfers are Gabriel Slonina for €9m from Chicago Fire to Chelsea in 2022 and Djordje Petrović for €14m from New England Revolution to Chelsea last summer.”

The expectation is that Columbus Crew will demand a figure between those that saw Slonina and Petrovic join Chelsea, so around the €12m (£10.2m) mark.

If Man Utd do sell Bayindir in the coming months they are expected to be in the race to sign Schulte. He would become the first US international to play at Old Trafford since Tim Howard if a deal is agreed.

