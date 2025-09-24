Forgotten Man Utd star guilt-trips club into playing again – and it just might work

A star cast aside by Ruben Amorim is making all the right noises

A Manchester United star who remained in situ despite being brutally cast aside is putting the club to shame with his work behind the scenes, and has even requested to play for the club again.

The term ‘bomb squad’ has been used in recent times to refer to a collection of first-team players a club has no longer has any intention of using. Chelsea are the team who the term is closely associated with given the insane level of player turnover at Stamford Bridge over the past few years.

However, Man Utd had a ‘bomb squad’ of their own over the summer upon telling five stars they had no future at Old Trafford.

The quintet were Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

All barring one of that group departed in some form or fashion. The odd man out was Malacia.

Malacia was the subject of a late loan approach from Spanish side Elche. The interest ultimately came to nothing, as did speculation over a move to Turkey or Saudi Arabia.

As such, Malacia remained in Manchester but is not training with the first-team. Per the latest from the Daily Mail, the Dutchman has been putting time in with the Under-21s for over a fortnight.

Many in Malacia’s position might subconsciously down tools, especially with the report stating there is ‘ little prospect of being reintegrated into Amorim’s first-team group.’

However, the polar opposite is true in Malacia’s case, with the left-sided defender going above and beyond.

The Mail added: ‘According to those around the group, his intensity is said to be ‘off the charts’ with his attitude ‘an example for everybody else’.

‘Interestingly, Malacia is also said to have requested to be allowed to play for the Under 21s, but is yet to receive the green light.’

The report continued: ‘Considering how Malacia has handled himself in training, players in the Under 21s group have been left surprised that he was even lumped in with the other players in the ‘bomb squad’, given he was always likely to provide the least amount of disruption or distraction.’

The Mail concluded by stating: ‘Now, with little prospect of being reintegrated into Amorim’s first-team group, Malacia has been pushing bosses to let him play in the academy side to build himself back up.’

Another snubbed Man Utd star behaving impeccably

Kobbie Mainoo is in a similar situation to Malacia, though unlike the defender, Mainoo’s route to first-team starts isn’t closed.

The 20-year-old is yet to start a Premier League match this season and requested to leave on loan in the final week of the window. United rejected his request having failed to sign a new midfielder.

Mainoo fears he’ll miss out on England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup if not featuring regularly at club level. He was omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s most recent squad.

But according to the Manchester Evening News, Mainoo – like Malacia – is taking his snub the right way.

He’s said to have worked with a private coach during the last international break and has also changed his personal chef at home.

Mainoo’s goal is to play as much as possible and he’s certainly doing all he can behind the scenes to change Amorim’s mind.

Latest Man Utd news – Two January signings? / Rashford blunder / Lammens shocker

In other news, TEAMtalk has been informed central midfield isn’t the only position Man Utd could make a January signing in, with right wing-back also under consideration.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star state Man Utd now believe a fairer valuation of Marcus Rashford is cashing in on a permanent basis is £35m.

The problem for Man Utd is they’ve already pre-agreed an option to buy with Barcelona in Rashford’s loan deal worth just €30m / £26m.

As such, United will only be able to generate what they feel is true market value is Barcelona ignore the option and another club swoops in.

Finally, talkSPORT have delivered the worst possible news for Senne Lammens after revealing United want to sign a more experienced goalkeeper in the near future.

One world class option is already coming under consideration – AC Milan and France starter, Mike Maignan.