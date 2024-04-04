Man Utd to fork out record-shattering bid for Real Madrid forward as Ratcliffe completely kills Liverpool dream

Man Utd are willing to break their transfer record to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Manchester United are reportedly ‘prepared’ to submit a huge bid for Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer, who is also a target for Liverpool.

The Brazil international could be one of the Real Madrid stars who’s sold to make room for Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to ditch Paris Saint-Germain for the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo, 23, signed for Real Madrid in 2019 and has helped them to lift nine major trophies, including one Champions League and two LaLiga titles.

He is considered to be one of the best young wingers in the world and has made 42 appearances this season, scoring 15 goals and making eight assists in the process.

The rumours that he could be sold have caught the attention of several Premier League sides, with Man Utd and Liverpool thought to be at the front of the queue for his signature.

Now, according to a stunning report from Spain, Man Utd are willing to break their transfer record to sign Rodrygo this summer.

Man Utd line up staggering bid for Real Madrid star

According to Defenca Central, Man Utd are determined to sign Rodrygo and are ‘prepared’ to offer €120m (£102.9m) to bring him in.

The report adds that they could even go as high as €150m (£128.7m) as they aim to beat the likes of Liverpool to his signature.

As mentioned, this would make Rodrygo Man Utd’s new club-record signing. Their current record stands at £90m, which they paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to turn Old Trafford into the best place in the world to develop hot prospects and Rodrygo certainly fits into that category.

The Ineos chief is reluctant to fork out huge fees on players but signing the Real Madrid star would be seen as a long-term investment and therefore more palatable.

Rodrygo has the quality to slot straight into the Red Devil’s starting XI and would provide competition for the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford, who have struggled for form this season.

As for Liverpool, they look set to lose Mohamed Salah at the end of the season and will look to bring in a new superstar winger to replace him.

The Egypt international was the subject of a £150m bid from Al Ittihad last summer and they are expected to come back in for him in the coming months.

Salah’s contract is set to expire in 2025, meaning that if another huge offer is launched for him, it’s likely he’ll be sold this time around.

Man Utd would become the big favourites to sign Rodrygo should they put forward a bid of €150m though, as the report suggests.

