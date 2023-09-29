Former Celtic favourite reveals failed Man Utd move after bossing Ronaldo – ‘Alex Ferguson wanted me’

Former Celtic defender Andreas Hinkel has revealed that he missed out on the chance to join Manchester United, with legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson showing a particular interest in him.

Hinkel spent the majority of his career in Germany with Stuttgart, making 156 league appearances for the Bundesliga side, but he did have a three-year stint at Celtic Park.

The former Germany international moved to Glasgow in 2008 after a spell at Sevilla and made 100 appearances for Celtic.

Since retiring in 2012, Hinkel has had various spells in different roles for Stuttgart was the assistant manager at Spartak Moscow for two years before leaving alongside Domenico Tedesco.

He’s since reunited with the German on the international stage with Belgium, again acting as his assistant with the Red Devils.

But in an interview with SportBILD, Hinkel has discussed his playing days and how a move to Manchester United almost came about.

The German paper reflected on how a ‘strong performance’ against Cristiano Ronaldo caught the eye of Ferguson.

He said: “That’s right, United’s then manager Alex Ferguson wanted me.

“At that time, all the big European clubs like Real and Milan were interested in me. I even know that first hand, not just from rumours in the newspaper.

“My father conducted the interviews for me at the time. So, for example, Milan legend Cesare Maldini sat at the table at our home in Winnenden.

“I decided to stay in Stuttgart, wanted to establish myself in the national team and then take the big step.

“Unfortunately, an ankle injury, which was not treated well and the consequences of which I am still struggling with to this day, threw me back shortly after my contract extension at VfB.”

As for the current United side, they are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

