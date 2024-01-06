Former Liverpool star approves link-up with Man Utd star who’s about to end Old Trafford nightmare

Emre Can is enthusiastic about Jadon Sancho returning to Borussia Dortmund for a second spell after his challenging time with Manchester United.

Sancho excelled in his original stint with Borussia Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 appearances. It earned him a 2021 transfer to long-term admirers Man Utd, who have ultimately not seen the same version of the winger.

Current Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag fell out with Sancho several months ago and has cast him aside from first-team duties ever since, which has made securing a January exit a priority for the 23-year-old.

A return to Dortmund has materialised fairly quickly since the January transfer window opened, which has got people in Germany talking.

For example, Dortmund captain Can – who has been with the club long enough to be able to call Sancho a former teammate – insists the England international will be a useful asset for the Black and Yellows over the next six months.

The former Liverpool midfielder told Sky Sports Deutschland: “Personally, I would be extremely happy because I think a lot of him, and I believe that if he comes, he will help us.

“It would definitely be nice if he came. He is a difference maker.

“He’s always good for a goal, he’s always good for an assist, and he’ll definitely help us if he comes along.

“He is extremely talented and is simply a difference maker.”

Sancho set for second spell with Dortmund

Sancho has a point to prove after his Man Utd isolation and perhaps returning to familiar surroundings in Dortmund will help him get back on track.

Man Utd still have him under contract until 2026, but there has been no sign of a resolution to his conflict with Ten Hag.

It is now over to Dortmund to get Sancho up to speed again, hoping he can pick up from where he left off in their colours.

During Sancho’s final season with Dortmund before, he recorded 36 goal contributions from 38 appearances. It culminated in a third-place finish in the Bundesliga, but the German Cup was lifted.

After missing out on the Bundesliga title on goal difference last season, Dortmund find themselves fifth in the current table after 16 matches.

