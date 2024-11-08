Manchester United sold midfielder Scott McTominay to Napoli over the summer and former Red Devils star Federico Macheda believes it was a big mistake.

The Scottish international joined Antonio Conte’s side in a £24.2m deal and has been in superb form this season, in stark contrast to Man Utd’s start to the campaign.

McTominay, 27, has made four goal contributions in nine appearances for Napoli so far and is a big reason why they sit top of the Serie A table.

Speaking to TMW, former Man Utd striker Macheda believes that Napoli secured a major bargain when signing McTominay, adding he was ‘surprised’ when the Red Devils hierarchy chose to let him go.

“I follow him, he’s really interesting. I met Scott when he was little. I was in the first team and he was in the youth team, I know him well. He’s a boy who has grown a lot, even in the tough years at United he was one of the few to have a significant performance,” Macheda said.

“His departure from Manchester surprised me, but Napoli made a very important purchase. I’m happy for him and for Italian football. With Conte they have changed gear. When you have someone like him, you know that results will come.

“It is not easy because Napoli is a particular place with a lot of passion, but the work that Conte has done so far is excellent. Napoli had a tiring season last year, and to have put them back at the top of the table after a season like that deserves credit. You can see the work done in the summer and that he continues to do.”

Ten Hag didn’t want McTominay to leave

McTominay seems to have instantly found his feet at Napoli and scored immediately after coming off the bench during a 5-0 Coppa Italia win on his debut, before netting his first league goal after just a 25 seconds of action in a win over Como in September.

Before Erik ten Hag was sacked as Man Utd boss, the Dutch coach made it clear that it was not his decision to sell the Scotsman – pinning the blame on Man Utd’s board.

“I’m very happy for Scott,” Ten Hag said. “As I said, when he left, I didn’t want this but that’s the rules the club had to deal with. The rules are, I would even say, bad, but that’s the situation created. It forced us to make this decision.

“He has Manchester United in his veins. He was so important for our team, he was at Manchester United for over 22 years. But unfortunately, it’s the rules. You have to discuss the rules to do sales and obviously homegrown players, academy players, bring more value.

“It’s not the right thing to do but for everyone, for all parts, it’s a good deal. For Scott, he is happy with it. Of course, for Napoli, a very good player but also for us.”

Man Utd’s midfield options now consist of Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo. None of them possess the goal threat that McTominay does, and with the Red Devils scoring just nine goals in 10 Premier League games the impact of his exit has been clear to see.

Man Utd round-up: Leroy Sane ‘enquiry’ / Amorim wants Sporting winger

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Man Utd are keen to back new manager Ruben Amorim with the signing of a new winger and they have made ‘enquiries’ for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane.

The former Manchester City man is out of contract at the end of the season and as yet, there has been no indication that he’ll sign an extension with Bayern.

Man Utd have deemed Antony surplus to requirements and he could be sold in January or at the end of the season, so a replacement will have to be signed for him.

The Red Devils would reportedly jump at the chance to sign Sane on a free transfer next summer. Liverpool are also interested in him though, and so too are Arsenal.

In other news, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Amorim is keen on a reunion with Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda at Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old is considered one of the most promising players in Sporting’s squad. He has a €100m (£84m / $104m) release clause in his deal. TEAMtalk understands that Sporting are determined to keep Quenda until at least the end of the season and in January a move is unlikely, but that could change next summer if a club makes a bid close to his exit clause.

However, Arsenal could scupper Amorim’s plans as they have made an approach to Quenda’s agents in recent days, so they may beat Man Utd to his signature.

