Former Man Utd star driven out by Solskjaer lands all-action Serie A gig

A former Manchester United star pushed out of the club by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken on a tough-looking challenge in Italy.

There are very few areas of Manchester United’s squad that aren’t packed with an array of quality options. Goalkeeper is one position that will not require surgery any time soon.

Dean Henderson and David de Gea will vie for the No. 1 spot. Behind the pair, Tom Heaton now provides more than adequate back-up.

That role was previously afforded to Argentine stopper, Sergio Romero. However, after six faultless years of service, the 34-year-old quietly departed in the summer upon expiry of his contract.

Romero had made just seven league appearances during his time at United. Nonetheless, he had always stood up tall when given opportunity to impress in the cup competitions.

So it came as something of a surprise to learn via the Athletic that Man Utd rejected a loan bid from Everton last winter.

Everton reportedly sought to offer the stopper a lifeline in January. However, despite a £2m loan fee and willingness to pay 100 percent of his wages, Man Utd rejected a deal.

That left Romero in the lurch, and per the Mirror, he subsequently spent the next six months back in Buenos Aires after ‘being told by Solskjaer that he was surplus to requirements.’

Juventus in to re-sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba Juventus are said to be in to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer, with more updates on Donny van de Beek and Dejan Kusulevski.

And after waiting patiently to find a new club, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Romero has now penned terms with Italian side Venezia.

After sitting on the sidelines for much of his Man Utd tenure, Romero looks certain to be in the heat of the action at Venezia.

The newly-promoted Serie A side currently sit one place outside the relegation zone and have already shipped 12 goals in seven matches.

Newcastle moves for Mbappe, Haaland, Lingard, Tarkowski and co. rated and slated

West Ham lodge offer for ex-Man Utd schemer

Meanwhile, West Ham United have put on an offer on the table for former Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj, claims a report.

The 26-year-old forward remains under contract with Real Sociedad, but his existing deal expires next summer.

Sociedad are keen to keep the Belgium international, but as yet he has “not yet responded to the renewal offer”. And a report from TodoFichajes suggests that West Ham and Fenerbahce have laid out their intentions.

Sociedad are understood to be concerned that Januzaj may be tempted by the lure of another chance in England.

And, per the source, he recently opened the door on a transfer: “Continue with Real? I would like to, I have always felt good here, like at home, but a lot can happen.”

The Hammers have been quick to see the opportunity. According to the Spanish outlet, have put a “succulent offer” on the table.

Turkish side Fener have done likewise, but any decision from the player will not come until “well into January”.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Solskjaer accused of ‘blatantly lying’ with January Man Utd exit a must