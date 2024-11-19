Yvon Mvogo did not want to be backup to Andre Onana at Man Utd

A former RB Leizpig player says he turned down the opportunity to join Manchester United this summer – as he didn’t want to be a bench warmer there.

Man Utd made their big goalkeeping transfer decision in the summer of 2023 as they allowed David de Gea to leave the club after 12 years at the club.

In his place, Andre Onana was signed from Inter Milan for £47.2m (€55m, $60m), with Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton behind the Cameroon international in the pecking order.

But it seems the Red Devils wanted to strengthen in that area of the pitch according to FC Lorient stopper Yvon Mvogo. The 30-year-old, whose side got relegated to Ligue 1 earlier this year, claims United wanted to sign him but he was not interested in being a number two keeper.

He told Blick: “I wanted to leave Lorient after relegation so that I could continue to compete and prove myself at the highest possible level. I knew it could be problematic if I played in the second division. There were a lot of offers.

“They all came relatively early. At this point, I wanted to take some time with the decision. I had no idea how difficult the market would be during the summer. Many clubs then wanted free transfer goalies or those who could be borrowed.

“But I had a contract with Lorient, so a transfer fee would have been due. Correct, Manchester United for example (wanted him as number two). But that wasn’t an option for me.

“I’m not happy if I can’t stand on the pitch. I currently want to enjoy my time on the field, together with fans and teammates. I want to play for titles and ideally win them.”

Man Utd star wants more game time

Being a backup keeper may be one of the most frustrating positions to play in. Unless the first choice option gets injured, you will be on the bench more often than not.

And Bayindir has made it clear he wants more minutes at United.

Earlier this season, the Turkish player said: “I didn’t get a long time of chances last year, I was just playing one game. And it is not enough for my personality but, in life, anything can happen. You just need to be focused. You need to work hard and everything can change in this life.”

When Erik ten Hag was still in charge, with the Dutchman eventually getting sacked in late October after a poor run of results, the 26-year-old again pointed to his lack of minutes in a United shirt.

“I had a conversation with manager Erik ten Hag about not playing for Manchester United. I always respect the manager’s decision, but I will do everything to play. I’m just focusing on the pitch,” he said.

Switzerland international Mvogo may have made the right choice to stay at Lorient where he is a regular.

