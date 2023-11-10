Former Man Utd man wants to make them pay as he sets out to make Ten Hag rue decision

Luton Town defender Teden Mengi has detailed his desire to prove to Manchester United “what I am capable of” after Erik ten Hag sold him in the summer.

Mengi came through the academy at United, but made just two senior appearances across two seasons, totalling 35 minutes. He was given opportunities to show what he could do during loan spells with Derby County and Birmingham City.

However, United decided after those spells that Mengi was not the right fit for the club.

Indeed, he was sold to Luton in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

Despite being at United for years, and now being 21 years of age, Mengi only made his Premier League debut in his first game for the Hatters – a 2-1 win over Everton – having only played in European competition for United.

After starting the season out of the Luton side, Mengi has now started four games in the league, including the last three games, which included two draws – one of which against high-flying Liverpool.

Mengi spoke to the Daily Mail about that game, and suggested his side let a win slip.

“We really should have won after being so close to victory, but in all honesty we would have taken a draw before the start of the game,” he said.

Mengi ready to prove United wrong

The next game will be the biggest of Mengi’s career so far, though. Indeed, the defender will return to Old Trafford to face his old side, United.

He spoke of his desire to prove to the club that they made the wrong choice in letting him go.

“It will be a special occasion and I want to prove to them and show everyone what I am capable of and that I can play at this level,” Mengi said.

“I have always backed my ability to perform the way I can, but unfortunately injuries have not been on my side.

“I am really enjoying it at Luton and I am thankful they have given me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

Mengi hopes to capitalise on United woes

United have not been in the best form so far this season. They’ve lost five out of the 11 games they’ve played in the Premier League so far, which puts them eighth in the table.

They also lost 4-3 against Copenhagen in the Champions League during the week, and Mengi is hopeful Luton can capitalise on his former side’s poor form and get something out of the game.

“They have not been in great form of late and hopefully we can go there and cause them problems and get a result,” Mengi added.

Winning with a newly-promoted side against his old club could certainly show them that they were wrong not to give him more of a chance, and he’s clearly hopeful he can help them to see that.

