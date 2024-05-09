Former Man Utd man endorses 3x UCL-winning boss for Ten Hag’s job as he’s itching to be hired

Louis Saha has revealed he “would dream” to have Zinedine Zidane at Manchester United, and he feels it will be hard for the former Real Madrid coach to stay out of management for another year.

Erik ten Hag has failed to follow up on a good first season at United. He won the League Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League.

This term, he’s achieved only one of those feats – an FA Cup final place – and that was after extra time and penalties against Championship Coventry.

A respectable league finish seems to have gone out the window, with the Red Devils now eighth.

With every passing day, it seems Sir Jim Ratcliffe has more reason to be done with Ten Hag and find a better option.

There are a myriad of reports suggesting who the next United boss will be, with Thomas Tuchel one of the big names that keeps cropping up.

Whether or not he is hired remains to be seen, but former United man Saha hopes it’s an elite boss that takes the place of Ten Hag instead.

Indeed, he wants former Real Madrid boss Zidane – who’s been without a role since 2021 – to take the top job at Old Trafford, as he feels he has the perfect persona to succeed in the role.

Saha dreams of Zidane at United

“Zinedine Zidane has the character and charisma to manage Manchester United,” Saha told OLBG.

“What he represents for football, for footballers. I’m sure that if he goes to any club, he would have the same impact.

“But obviously, I need to see this impact at Manchester United. I hope that can be Erik ten Hag, who brings major trophies back to United, but that’s not what I see at the moment.

“Zidane is the manager I would dream to have at Manchester United for obvious reasons.”

Indeed, the impact Zidane can have is clear to see – he’s been named the world’s best club coach twice, won three Champions Leagues as a manager, two La Liga titles and two Club World Cups.

Zidane is itching to be hired

According to Saha, after a three-year hiatus from management, Zidane is showing that he wants back in.

“He would do well and he’s motivated to come back into football and I think it will be difficult for him to stay out for another year,” Saha said.

The former United striker also feels players would want to play under Zidane, and that he’d be a step up from other Red Devils bosses since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

“So let’s see what happens, but his impact at United would be huge because a lot of players would see him as an inspiration, a motivation to excel and not just accept the standard they are currently at,” Saha added.

“His charisma and what he represents as a player and now a manager, I think he would be a step up.”

