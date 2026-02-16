Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has revealed he “would love” to see an “amazing” talent from a Premier League rival he likened to two Red Devils join the club.

United’s forward ranks have seen major improvement in recent seasons. The consistency of the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha is something they could only have dreamed of in the past couple of years.

Now firmly challenging for the top four, the Red Devils want to ensure they are continually up towards the top end of the table.

They’ve got eyes on some big names, and former United striker Saha is campaigning for the signing of a Premier League rival star: Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye.

Saha told AceOdds.com: “Ndiaye, from the moment he signed, he’s been an amazing talent. I would love to see him, maybe at some point at Man Utd, to be honest.

“He’s a very skilful player. I like Ndiaye’s style. Like Mbeumo, he’s comfortable with the ball.

“His work rate is very good… he’s a bit like a mix of Amad [Diallo] and Mbeumo to be honest.”

United on the heels of Ndiaye

TEAMtalk has learned of late that United are the frontrunners for Ndiaye’s signature, amid interest in the attacker from a number of different clubs.

Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has learned that Everton are demanding a fee in the region of £70million for Ndiaye.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all interested in the Senegalese.

Which of the aforementioned clubs would be most likely to pay Everton’s asking price is not yet clear.

Man Utd round-up: Talks for Casemiro replacement coming

Reports suggest talks will soon commence for United’s signing of Felix Nmecha, who’s seen as a reinforcement following the summer departure of Casemiro.

Meanwhile, Rene Meulensteen has suggested that there is a route back for Marcus Rashford at United, who is “still as ‘Red’ as anyone.”

But Danny Murphy does not feel any manager will be able to “influence the club” to change their opinion of the forward.

And, United are said to be ‘serious’ about the signing of AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, who last played in England for Chelsea.

