Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones believes his old club need to take a good look at how they treat homegrown products after Scott McTominay’s ‘devastating’ exit this summer.

The Scotland international was one of the standout performers in a hugely disappointing campaign for United last season that at least finished with some silverware after the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

The Red Devils ended up finishing eighth in the Premier League as McTominay notched 10 goals and added three assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

However, the addition of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain led to United having to satisfy the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules as they offloaded McTominay to Italian giants Napoli.

The 27-year-old moved to Naples in a deal worth around £25m, leading to his former teammate Jones to question the club’s transfer strategy in allowing top homegrown products to leave.

Jones said on BBC Radio: “I’m gutted. I love him. He’s a wonderful boy. He’s so good in and around the dressing room.

“I think he’s got so much more quality than people give him credit for. He’s a lot better technically than what people give him credit for.

“He arrives in the box at certain times and scores certain goals, as he showed last season for United and Scotland.”

Jones also believes that United and Erik ten Hag will soon view McTominay as a “huge loss”, although the player will relish the chance to prove himself in another top league.

The former United centre-back, who has now retired after being released by the Red Devils this summer, added: “I understand why he’s gone, in terms of the FFP (financial fair play rules), which I think is a bit of a travesty that we’re still having to sell homegrown talent because of FFP.

“Maybe it needs to be looked at. I’m devastated he’s gone. He was an important part of the team.

“It’s going to be a loss – it is a huge loss for the team. But I’m delighted for him. I texted him yesterday and wished him good luck.

“He’s excited about starting his new challenge. He’s going to a giant of a club in Napoli with Antonio Conte.”

Ten Hag hands tied over McTominay exit

Ten Hag, meanwhile, admitted that he would have preferred to keep McTominay around but that United’s attempts to satisfy financial rules made it impossible to do so.

Speaking about the player’s exit, the under-pressure United boss said: “I’m very happy for him. It’s also [a good deal] for us, but it is mixed because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him because he’s Manchester United in everything.

“He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules.

“We have to discuss the rules, when you have to sell and obviously homegrown and academy players bring more value, that’s not the right thing to do.

“But I think for everyone, for all parts it’s a good deal. For Scott, he’s happy with it, for Napoli a very good player, but also for us.”

United are back in action after the international break on September 14 when they head to Southampton in the Premier League.

