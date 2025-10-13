Manchester United are considering moving for a record-breaking French talent currently earning a growing a big reputation in his homeland, although there are some concerns over the current state of the club and how much of an immediate impact he could actually have on Ruben Amorim’s squad.

The Red Devils are in the midst of rebuilding their first-team squad, having spent in excess of £200million on new additions, including the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

However, they are also keeping one eye on the future, despite the continued doubts surrounding Amorim’s fragile tenure at the club.

Talented youngsters such as Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven have also been added in recent transfer windows, and it’s another promising teenager who has caught Man Utd‘s eye again in the shape of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The hugely talented 18-year-old has already played 40 games in Ligue 1 and featured nine times in the Champions League, despite his tender age.

And, discussing Man Utd’s interest in Bouaddi, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones wrote: “I think he is a very interesting player to keep an eye on. He played a full 90 minutes in midfield recently against PSG and plenty of scouts were at the game watching him.

“Man Utd and Christopher Vivell [in charge of identifying new, upcoming talent] definitely like him. It’s difficult to know exactly how they measure an offer at this stage because they are obviously in a very fragile stage of their squad rebuild and throwing a teenager into the mix isn’t the most reliable thing they could do.

“But he’s extremely good, and could make an impact on the current crop. I do think they would open up a pathway for him.

“Obviously they are being linked with some expensive midfielders who are more established in the Premier League but let’s see what happens.”

Record-breaking Bouaddi a maverick Man Utd option

Given his age, Bouaddi would be a bit of a maverick move for United transfer chiefs when you could argue that Amorim needs more established talent to revamp his midfield – assuming he remains at the helm going forward.

However, Bouaddi is considered a major talent who is renowned for his intelligence, composure and technical skill. He is also a fine passer of the ball and not afraid to take opponents on.

The teenager can also operate in multiple midfield roles, from a deep-lying playmaker to a more advanced attacker, although he doesn’t lack in terms of defensive stoutness.

In October 2023, Bouaddi made his senior debut for Lille in a Europa Conference League group stage match against Faroese club KÍ. At the age of just 16 years and 3 days, it made him the youngest player ever to play in a European club competition game.

So far this season, he has operated in the No.8 role for Lille, starting six of the club’s seven Ligue 1 outings, and has also featured in the Europa League.

Bouaddi is also a regular for France Under-21s, winning six caps for his country so far and scoring and assisting in the recent 6-0 rout of the Faroe Islands.

