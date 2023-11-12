Man Utd have ‘found their level’, with pundit tearing Ten Hag apart amid ‘yawning’ crowd jibe

Manchester United have been slammed by one pundit after their 1-0 victory over Luton Town, with former manager Sam Allardyce being pictured ‘yawning’ at their display.

Man Utd were aiming to get back to winning ways when they hosted Luton at Old Trafford on Saturday, having surprisingly lost 4-3 to Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek. talkSPORT host Alan Brazil had even claimed that Erik ten Hag could be sacked by Man Utd if they lost to Luton, such is the intense pressure on the Dutchman.

However, Man Utd took their Premier League tally to 21 points from 12 matches as Victor Lindelof’s 59th-minute strike handed them the win.

Although, Man Utd should have blitzed the visitors. Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford all missed brilliant chances for the Red Devils. And they had Andre Onana to thank for the clean sheet, as he reacted quickly to keep Carlton Morris’ header out in the 36th minute.

While Man Utd earned a fourth win from their last five league games, they still did not put in the truly devastating performance that their supporters have been crying out for.

Former Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United and Everton boss Allardyce was spotted watching the game alongside legendary former Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Allardyce was filmed yawning during the match, which does little to improve Ten Hag’s reputation.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor referenced Allardyce’s apparent boredom, while also claiming Man Utd have ‘found their level’ against lower Premier League teams such as Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United.

“Where do I start? The starting team today for United was worth £330million, Luton’s was worth £6m. It took them [United] until the 60th minute to get a scrambling goal from Lindelof, a scramble in the box, to beat Luton,” the former Aston Villa striker said.

Man Utd only ‘scraping past teams’

“This season for United, Wolves at home they won 1-0, [Nottingham] Forest 3-2, Burnley away 1-0, Brentford at home 3-2, Sheffield United away 2-1, Fulham away 1-0 and today at home against Luton 1-0.

“They’re not beating teams by more than one goal, they’re scraping past teams. Half of those games could have been draws and it’s not good enough.

“Like the fan there, giving his season ticket away, you watch the game today and Sam Allardyce is yawning next to Sir Alex Ferguson. Allardyce is yawning, he’s probably thinking, ‘what have I travelled here for?’

“He’s probably thinking, ‘Luton at home, how many are they going to win by? Everyone gets in the scoring mood…’ No, they’re missing chances, it’s not attractive football, maybe that’s just the level of United. It happened in Copenhagen, maybe that’s their level now.”

While Ten Hag will be happy that Man Utd beat Luton, he will undoubtedly be concerned about how his attackers failed to take brilliant chances when they arose.

After the upcoming international break, the likes of Garnacho and Rashford will be aiming to prove their doubters wrong when Man Utd travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday November 26.

