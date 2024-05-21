FOUR Euro giants battle for Mason Greenwood as Man Utd step up huge squad clear-out

Manchester United look set to make big money on Mason Greenwood this summer as four major European clubs are interested in signing him, according to reports.

Greenwood has spent the season out on loan at Getafe in an attempt to get his career back on track away from the spotlight of the Premier League. The winger, who is also comfortable playing at centre-forward, has adapted well to life in Spain and managed 10 goals and six assists for Getafe this term.

Greenwood’s Man Utd contract expires in June 2025 and there has been tentative talk about a possible extension. Instead, though, it is far more likely Red Devils chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe will sell the 22-year-old this summer to improve the club’s financial situation.

Getafe president Angel Torres has repeatedly outlined his desire to re-sign Greenwood, though he has admitted it is more likely Man Utd will sell the player to an elite club.

According to reports from Spain, Man Utd could soon receive offers from four European giants as the race for Greenwood heats up.

Atletico Madrid are hoping to keep Greenwood in La Liga. Earlier this month, TEAMtalk revealed that Atleti are in pole position to sign Greenwood as they try to future-proof their attack.

DON’T MISS – The SEVEN Man Utd players out of contract in 2025: Good time to sell or keep on board?

But Diego Simeone’s side will face competition from Italy, as Juventus and Napoli are also in the frame.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are the latest club to set their sights on Greenwood. Dortmund want to get back in the mix to win the Bundesliga title next season and believe the Englishman would be a shrewd addition to their forward ranks.

Man Utd transfers: Dortmund, Atleti eye Mason Greenwood

On Sunday, it emerged that Dortmund could raid Man Utd for both Greenwood and his fellow winger Jadon Sancho.

The latter joined Dortmund on loan in January after falling out with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag. Sancho has gotten his confidence back in Germany and will feature in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1.

Dortmund would love to utilise both Sancho and Greenwood next term, though they will have to stretch their finances to the absolute limit.

Man Utd want around £40million for Greenwood, while Sancho’s price tag has been set at £50-55m.

Greenwood and Sancho will likely be followed out of Old Trafford by plenty of other stars. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will soon leave on free transfers, while Sofyan Amrabat will be allowed to return to parent club Fiorentina.

Christian Eriksen, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony could all be sold, too.

READ MORE – Man Utd wages: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill