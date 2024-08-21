Four giants incredibly battle for Man Utd ace, as Ten Hag told he’s wasted ‘millions’ amid Fergie comparison

Man Utd must decide what to do with Jadon Sancho

The race for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is heating up with four major clubs now in the mix, while Erik ten Hag has been brutally told how Sir Alex Ferguson would have dealt with the situation far better.

Sancho was banished from the Man Utd first team last season after falling out with Ten Hag over his attitude in training and publicly criticising his manager. The 24-year-old then had to train with Man Utd’s reserve teams before re-joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

Sancho has since returned to Old Trafford, though there was plenty of speculation about him finding a new club before the 2024-25 campaign got underway.

But in the saga’s latest twist, Ten Hag made up with the attacker and reintegrated him back into the Man Utd senior squad.

Sancho came off the bench during the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, though he missed the Premier League opener against Fulham due to an ear infection.

Ten Hag insists that the England star is a top player who can make a big impact for Man Utd when his confidence is high, though Red Devils chiefs are still preparing for his departure.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Man Utd are expecting ‘Big Six’ rivals Chelsea to come in with a late offer for Sancho.

Several European giants are keen on landing the wide man, too. As per the latest reports in the Italian press, Juventus have reignited their pursuit of Sancho after being linked with him earlier in the transfer window.

Man Utd transfers: Jadon Sancho back on Juventus radar

However, there is one obstacle that much be overcome before Sancho can head to Italy. Man Utd want the deal to either be permanent or at least a loan with an obligation to buy, whereas Juve would rather engineer a straight loan that may include the option to buy.

It has also been claimed that Dortmund might re-sign Sancho again. Some ambitious reports have suggested that talks between Man Utd and Dortmund are ‘advanced’, though that seems premature at this stage.

Sancho would certainly be interested in a return to BVB, however, as they know how to get the best out of him.

The third and final European heavyweight on Sancho’s trail is Paris Saint-Germain, who are big admirers of the former Man City and Watford youth player.

PSG believe that an on-form Sancho would help them to carry big threat in the attacking third even after Kylian Mbappe’s exit, with fellow forward Desire Doue already having moved to the French capital.

Sancho has come up in talks between Man Utd and PSG – as the two clubs aim to strike an agreement for Manuel Ugarte – though a swap deal is not on the cards.

Meanwhile, Michael Owen has criticised how Ten Hag has dealt with the Sancho situation.

The pundit explained how Ferguson would not have allowed Man Utd to waste millions of pounds by shipping an expensive player out on loan, instead either making up with him sooner or selling him.

Erik ten Hag slammed over Sancho saga

“The Jadon Sancho situation would’ve played out very differently under Sir Alex Ferguson,” Owen claimed. “It would either have been done and dusted and you’re out, or the air would’ve been cleared.

“Under Ten Hag that’s happened a year too late. If you confront something straight away then you can come to the right outcome, this has just happened so late. Spending all that money on wages and eventually it’s all been sorted.

“What Ten Hag should’ve done is sit down and have this chat last year. If my son or my daughter are annoyed then we sit down and speak about it.

“With Sancho we’re talking about a player that cost tens of millions of pounds during a time when United have their backs to the wall in terms of performances on the pitch needing all they’ve got to try and get back on track.

“They had a really talented player that had to go out on loan because they couldn’t clear the air.

“It’s pretty depressing if you’re a Manchester United fan. Sense has prevailed a year too late but sense has prevailed and we’ll see what happens now.”

