Manchester United have drawn up a four-player list of targets to replace Casemiro in their midfield next next season, and while one of those targets is already slipping away and looks poised to sign for a rival instead, Fabrizio Romano has provided clarity on the Brazilian’s decision to announce his summer exit so early.

The Red Devils signed Casemiro in a whopping £70m (€81m, $95.5m) package from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. Regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the world upon his arrival, the Brazilian was convinced to quit the Bernabeu by the offer of a lucrative four-year deal worth an eye-watering £350,000 a week.

While his form dipped alarmingly over a long period of his Old Trafford stay – and with Jamie Carragher famously advising the player to “leave football before it leaves you” – Casemiro has returned to much better form of late, proving a vital component in the side this season.

Ultimately, however, Manchester United were never going to retain the player beyond his current arrangement unless he agreed to a significantly reduced package.

However, it was decided best in all parties’ interest for a parting of ways this summer, with United confirming on Thursday evening that the 33-year-old will exit Old Trafford at the season’s end.

Now, according to The Sun, the club are ready to step up their hunt to sign a replacement, after ‘drawing up a four-man shortlist’ of targets to replace the 82-times capped Brazil international.

Per the report, a new No. 6 is their ‘main target’ for the summer with United transfer chiefs ‘currently monitoring England stars Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Alex Scott’.

It’s also reported that they ‘are also keeping tabs’ on Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, who United asked to sign last summer, before being put off by Brighton’s huge asking price.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back in November that United had made Forest midfielder Anderson their main midfield target in 2026; a report subsequently backed up byThe Athletic, who claimed on December 26: ‘In midfield, Elliot Anderson is United’s first-choice target.’

However, there is already a growing fear that United may miss out on the six-cap England star, amid strong claims that a £85m move to one of their fiercest rivals is starting to gather pace….

Man Utd set to miss Elliot Anderson as Scott links are confirmed

While it is highly unlikely Nottingham Forest will sell Anderson in the January window – the player regarded as a vital component in the Tricky Trees’ efforts to retain their Premier League status – a summer move does look on the cards.

To that end, Fletcher reported on January 12 that Man City have made contact with Anderson’s camp and have informed them that they plan to formalise a bid for the Forest midfielder in the summer of 2026.

Furthermore, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, reported on January 16 that Anderson is ‘Man City’s next big target’, further fuelling claims a move to City is high on his agenda.

A fresh report in the i Paper on Saturday morning also confirmed Anderson was expected to snub United interest to push through a move to City instead.

Scott could prove an interesting alternative to United, with sources confirming the Bournemouth star is a player of interest to the Red Devils ahead of the summer window.

In the meantime, both Casemiro himself and Fabrizio Romano have spoken out of the Brazilian’s decision to leave Old Trafford and make the announcement when he did.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Casemiro will leave Manchester United at the end of the current season on a free transfer. The club will not trigger the option to extend his contract and the decision has already been communicated.

“Casemiro wanted to be very clear with United fans and teammates, which is why he announced it now, but he remains fully focused on finishing the season strongly.

“There has been strong interest from Saudi clubs in recent years, as well as other options, and in the summer he will choose his next destination after a legendary career.”

In a message on his X page, Casemiro said: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.

“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.

“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

He added: “Knowing when stages come to an end.

“Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever.

“Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal.

“Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil.”

