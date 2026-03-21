The FOUR Premier League clubs Harry Maguire rejected to sign new Man Utd contract revealed

The identities of the four Premier League sides who wanted to sign Harry Maguire on a free transfer have been revealed, with sources clarifying the finer details of his new contract at Manchester United.

TEAMtalk consistently reported Maguire was always likely to remain a Man Utd player beyond the end of his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer.

Man Utd did not wish to trigger the player’s one-year option as it would have kept the veteran centre-back on his roughly £190,000-a-week wages.

But with both parties wanting to continue their relationship, a compromise – most likely a one-year deal on reduced wages with an option for an extra season – was sought and that’s exactly what has been achieved in recent days.

Maguire has rejected a wave of interest from across the Premier League and overseas to commit his future to Manchester United, we can confirm.

The 33-year-old is now close to finalising a new one-year agreement, which will include the option for a further season. In effect, United will have control of the player until the summer of 2028.

Sources indicate the deal will come on reduced basic terms, but with significant performance-related add-ons and bonuses built in.

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Tottenham, West Ham among quartet who craved Maguire

After entering the final stages of his current contract, Maguire became the subject of strong interest from multiple clubs.

In England, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Sunderland and West Ham United were all prepared to put forward concrete proposals in an attempt to lure him away from Old Trafford.

Abroad, interest has also been substantial. Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus have both tracked his situation, while Como and Ligue 1 side Monaco were also among the clubs to show firm interest.

In addition, teams from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer had registered their intent over a potential free agent move.

However, as we have reported from the get-go, Maguire has always prioritised extending his stay with Manchester United.

The England international remains settled at the club and is determined to continue contributing both on and off the pitch.

Maguire’s decision is seen as a strong signal of his commitment to the United project, turning down a host of lucrative and competitive offers in favour of stability and continuity at Old Trafford.

Barring any late complications, the final details will now be ironed out, and an official announcement is expected once the agreement is fully formed.

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In other news, and on the back of damning reports about a disgruntled midfielder, Fabrizio Romano has ‘guaranteed’ Joshua Zirkzee wants out of Manchester United too and there’s transfer interest from within the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have been linked with a move for Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and well-placed sources have revealed to TEAMtalk the likelihood of a summer deal being agreed.

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