Four first-team stars are ‘expected to leave’ Manchester United in the summer and one may actually depart before then, while Ruben Amorim has identified the key trait that all new signings must possess, according to a top source.

Had Man Utd more resources at their disposal, Ruben Amorim would’ve been provided with more than just Patrick Dorgu from a first-team arrivals perspective in the January window. However, United could not fund further arrivals without selling players of their own first.

The end result saw Man Utd merely dip their toes into what’s anticipated to be a major squad rebuild over the coming years.

Amorim will be given license to reshape the squad in his image and per Fabrizio Romano, four stars are destined to leave.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Romano explained: “Several players are expected to leave, including Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and more based on proposals they will receive.”

Evans, Lindelof and Eriksen are all out of contract in the summer. As such, they’ll depart via free agency.

Casemiro, meanwhile, is contracted to the end of the 2025/26 season and is United’s top earner on £350,000-a-week.

According to fresh reports in Casemiro’s native Brazil, the veteran midfielder could be loaned to Flamengo in the coming days or weeks, with the Brazilian winter window remaining open until February 28.

United are understood to have greenlit a loan exit and are prepared to subsidise a healthy portion of the 32-year-old’s wages.

In any case, what is clear is the quartet United are open to letting go all have one thing in common – they’re the wrong side of 30.

Per Romano, Amorim continues to urge his employers at Old Trafford to sign younger and hungrier players, with ‘intensity’ being the keyword that will ‘dominate’ their future transfer plans.

The trusted reporter concluded: “The clear intention is to invest in young players with salaries in line with the new plan wanted by INEOS, trusting Ruben Amorim’s idea as he keeps telling the club how crucial it is to bring in players who can give intensity to this squad – this is the key word that will dominate the summer window for Man United.”

Who else will leave Man Utd

Other stars United are expected to wave goodbye to include attacking pair, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Sancho’s loan deal at Chelsea contains a conditional obligation to buy worth around £25m. If Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season, they must sign Sancho outright.

Rashford’s loan agreement with Aston Villa contains an option to buy worth £40m. Even if Villa disregard the option, The Guardian claimed Rashford has no future back at Old Trafford – even if Amorim were to be sacked.

TEAMtalk has been informed Rashford may already have post-Villa plans, with a move abroad in his thinking.

Latest Man Utd news – Balde bid, two signings, Ederson price

In other news, reports in Spain claim Man Utd are ‘preparing a €40m bid’ for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

The 21-year-old is alleged to have been identified as a ‘significant’ upgrade on fellow left-footed defenders, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, by Ruben Amorim.

Barca and manager Hansi Flick in particular would rather not sell, though as always with the Catalonians, their finances will dictate the decisions they make in the market.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has claimed Man Utd are certain to make signings in two specific positions in the summer.

Finally, transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, has exclusively told TEAMtalk the amount it will cost Man Utd to sign Ederson from Atalanta.

The Brazilian midfielder is on both Man Utd and Manchester City’s radar ahead of the summer. Should United let Casemiro and Eriksen go as Romano stated, a new central midfielder will be required.

And per Galetti, United will be required to part ways with €60m/£50m to sign the Brazil international who is open to moving to England.