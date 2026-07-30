Manchester United manager Michael Carrick wants to work with Francisco Conceicao at Old Trafford, according to an Italian report, which has also revealed Juventus’s stance on selling the Portugal international winger.

Man Utd have been very busy so far in the summer transfer window and have made five signings already.

Karl Darlow, Kit Margetson, Andrey Santos, Tynan Thompson and Youri Tielemans are the five players that Man Utd have signed this summer.

Man Utd are now looking to make a third midfield signing, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, also keen on securing the services of a striker to support Benjamin Sesko.

The Premier League giants, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Carrick, have now been linked with Juventus and Portugal international winger Conceicao.

Conceicao is one of the best wingers in Serie A and plays predominantly on the right flank.

During the 2025/26 campaign, the 23-year-old Portugal international scored four goals and gave five assists in 42 matches in all competitions for Juventus.

According to TuttoJuve, Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Conceicao, with Red Devils boss Carrick personally keen on him.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has stated: ‘Manchester United consider Conceicao to be the perfect fit for their project.

‘Manager Michael Carrick particularly appreciates his ability to beat players, create goalscoring opportunities, and play on both flanks.

‘The Portuguese’s profile is considered ideal for increasing unpredictability and quality in one-on-one situations, qualities highly sought after in the Premier League.’

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Juventus stance on selling Francisco Conceicao to Man Utd

Conceicao is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2030.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus want to keep the winger and will demand at least €50million (£43m, $57.4m) from Man Utd co-owners INEOS for the 23-year-old.

The report has noted: ‘Anyone wishing to acquire Conceicao will have to make a very significant offer.

‘Juventus has estimated him at around €50 million, a figure that would allow the Bianconeri to realise a significant capital gain compared to the investment made a year ago.

‘This valuation demonstrates how much the club believes in the player’s value and how reluctant they are to listen to lower offers.’

TuttoJuve has further stated: ‘Despite the English interest, Juventus’ position is clear: Conceicao fits perfectly into Luciano Spalletti’s plans and has not been included among the players expected to leave Turin during this transfer window.

‘Only a truly unmarketable offer could convince the management to consider the matter.’

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