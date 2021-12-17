Man Utd are reportedly ‘moving decisively’ as they look to bring in a top-class star, but remain behind an English rival in the hunt for his services.

We could see a vastly different Man Utd squad by the end of the January transfer window. Multiple players are edging closer to the exit door, including Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Martial, 26, is keen to receive regular game time elsewhere. Following a telling admission from his agent, the Frenchman is attracting interest from Atletico and Juventus.

Lingard, meanwhile, is refusing to sign a new contract as he continues to spend time on the bench. With his current terms expiring in June, a winter exit from Old Trafford is looking likely.

Newcastle are the main suitors for the England international as things stand.

On the more exciting front of new arrivals, Man Utd could complete some impressive deals. They are hunting Atletico right-back Kieran Trippier and Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

The Red Devils also have hopes of capturing AC Milan star Franck Kessie. The Ivorian, seen as one of the best central midfielders in Italy, is close to leaving Milan.

His contract runs out in the summer and Milan are yet to sort out an extension.

Sport Witness, citing Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, provide a big new update. They claim Man Utd are ‘moving decisively’ to bring Kessie to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old could be signed as a replacement for Paul Pogba, who is himself edging closer to a free transfer next year.

However, United face competition for Kessie, both on the continent and in England. Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham are ‘one step ahead’ in the transfer race.

That’s because they have already tabled offers worth €10m a year to the star’s agent.

Barcelona plot Man Utd raid

Meanwhile, Alex Telles is reportedly a target for Xavi at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are searching for new left-backs as Jordi Alba is now 32 years old.

Goal, citing reports coming out of Spain, state Telles is one option. The Brazilian has impressed for United while deputising for Luke Shaw this season.

Telles could be tempted into a move if Shaw becomes first choice again, once he returns to full fitness.

Telles cost the Manchester club £15.4m when joining from Porto in October last year.

