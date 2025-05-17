Manchester United are in talks with a rising Argentine star, with a source revealing that the Red Devils are trying to stop him from joining Real Madrid.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are always on the hunt for top-quality players. Both the Red Devils and Los Blancos are keen on strengthening their teams in the summer transfer window and gunning for glory again next season.

Not only do Man Utd and Madrid aim to sign established stars for immediate success, but they also keep an eye out for emerging talents in South America.

Man Utd completed a deal for Paraguayan teenager Diego Leon earlier this year, while Madrid secured the signing of Brazilian striker Endrick back in December 2022 before bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Another South American player who could be on his way to Europe soon is Franco Mastantuono.

The River Plate midfielder is one of the brightest young talents in Argentina and has established himself in Marcelo Gallardo’s team.

The left-footed 17-year-old, who has scored four goals and given four assists in his last seven appearances, was described as “an incredible player” and “a star” by Chelsea and Argentina international midfielder Enzo Fernandez on ESPN Argentina in April 2025.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 29 that Man Utd and Madrid are interested in Mastantuono.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the teenager.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has now revealed that Man Utd are in talks with the prodigy, but he wants to join Madrid, although no transfer will happen until 2026.

Bailey told United in Focus: “United have spoken to his people this week. However, the thing with Mastantuono is that although he turns 18 in August, I have had it confirmed to me that he won’t be moving until 2026.

“United are in the running, but the plan wasn’t for him to move this summer anyway. Real Madrid are in the driving seat, but United are not out of the equation.

“I don’t think anyone will pay his €45m (£38m) release clause, though. But he really does want to join Madrid, however, we will have to see because there isn’t really room for him at Madrid.

“But over the last 10 days, United have definitely held talks with him. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are also interested.”

Franco Mastantuono is a generational talent

Former River and Argentina international midfielder Matias Almeyda has been hugely impressed with Mastantuono and has suggested that he is a generational talent.

Almeyda told Argentine radio station DSports earlier this month: “Another Maradona or another Messi will unlikely emerge, but another player will come.

“After Maradona, people said that there would never be another like him, and then Messi appeared, and I think that after Messi, another one will appear, and his name is Franco Mastantuono.

“There are many kids who won’t be equal to those two, but they will be at another level. We’re a breeding ground for very good players.”

River manager Gallardo said: “What we have to do is support him; he’s a kid who has his feet on the ground, but it’s not a bad idea to support him and make him feel like he has to keep growing.”

