Manchester United midfielder Fred has rejected claims that there is a serious rift between some of his team-mates in the dressing room.

German journalist Christian Falk suggests Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are ‘irritated’ with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese attacker reportedly wants to lead the United dressing room with his own clique, which is leading to the divide.

Rashford soon came out to push those suggestions back. He tweeted: ‘Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides.’

A separate report from the Daily Mirror states interim boss Ralf Rangnick wants to make Ronaldo captain at Maguire’s expense. That could be where some of the problems are coming from.

Brazil international Fred has now insisted that all of his team-mates have ‘maximum respect’ for each other, while responding to the squad unrest claims.

“Our dressing room is really good,” Fred told Sky Sports. “There’s a lot of fake news and a lot of rumours surrounding it but it’s great. We work together and we all have the same goals and objectives.

“It’s not easy for the manager to keep everyone happy because everyone wants to play and we have so many good players. But we understand each other.

Manchester United won’t sign Nkunku despite Rangnick praise Ralf Rangnick won’t get Nkunku from RB Leipzig as Manchester ignore his praise

“We have developed harmony in the dressing room and I think that’s the most important thing we have. We have maximum respect for each other in the dressing room.”

At Friday’s press conference, Rangnick was asked about the reported issues. “I’m not frustrated because it’s not the truth,” the German replied. “Harry is the captain, it’s not an issue and hasn’t been an issue.

“My full focus is preparing the team in training for the next game. I have heard what is written I can only tell you from my personal experience.”

Carlos Tevez, Diego Costa, Jack Wilshere and seven more Premier League stars who are now free agents

Update on Man Utd transfer

Meanwhile, Andreas Pereira may not complete a permanent transfer from Manchester United to Flamengo after all, according to reports coming from Brazil.

A year and a half has passed since Andreas Pereira made his most recent appearance for Man Utd. A loan spell with Lazio followed for the 2020-21 season and he is currently on the same terms with Flamengo.

It has been expected for a while that the move will become permanent in the summer. Flamengo can make Pereira their own for a fee of €20m, but have been trying to negotiate a discount.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola (via Sport Witness), some Flamengo board members are trying to convince the club president to pull away from the transfer.

They have raised concerns about a drop-off in form for the Belgian-born ace. What’s more, they still feel a deal would not be fully efficient for a player who is out of contract with Man Utd in 2023.

Therefore, unless Man Utd drop their demands further, they may miss out on the chance to cash in on Pereira as had been planned.

READ MORE: Man Utd branded ‘beyond a joke’, as pundit claims glaring Rangnick mistake has done major damage