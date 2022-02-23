Fred slams ‘strange’ Man Utd situation in cutting warning about blunder from club chiefs

Manchester United midfielder Fred has admitted that the club’s situation under interim manager Ralf Rangnick this season feels “strange”.

The Red Devils find themselves in yet another period of transition following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They initially looked at a permanent move for Mauricio Pochettino, but Paris Saint-Germain rebuffed their enquiry.

As a result, they installed German tactician Rangnick as their interim boss until the end of the season.

In the meantime, Man Utd have reportedly finalised a list of permanent manager candidates. Pochettino remains their leading option, but Real Madrid are also eyeing the former Tottenham boss up.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Spain coach Luis Enrique are also on the Red Devils’ radar.

According to Brazil international Fred, though, United needed to avoid the situation they are in now and finalise a long-term plan earlier on.

“It is a bit strange,” the midfielder told TNT Sports Brazil. “I know in football it’s important to get good results as soon as possible, but it’s also important to have a long-term plan.

“I think it’s a little bit bad for us not to have one, at the moment it’s all about the short-term goals.

Fred slams Man Utd manager situation

“We don’t know how it’s going to be after the end of this season.”

Even amid the speculation over Pochettino’s future, pundits such as Paul Merson have questioned the Argentine’s credentials.

For now, though, Man Utd are focusing on finishing in the Premier League’s top four. Indeed, Rangnick has insisted that that is the club’s best target amid their patchy form this season.

The Red Devils face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday and Fred insisted it would not be “crazy” if United won it. However, he admitted that his side are “far away from being one of the favourites.”

The 28-year-old added: “Every player that comes to this club wants to win titles. We want trophies but it’s been a long drought.

“With all due respect to Villarreal, it was our job to win that Europa League final and we failed. It’s about having better football planning at the club.

“If you don’t want to win titles you don’t deserve to play for Manchester United. We’re still in the Champions League but let’s see if we arrive better on next season to find our peak football.”

Man Utd face critical summer

Whoever replaces Rangnick in the dugout will have to hit the ground running.

While a Premier League title hunt is the ultimate aim, United have in fact not won any trophies since the Europa League in 2017.

Jadon Sancho’s £73million summer signing from Borussia Dortmund added to the excitement at Old Trafford at the start of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane – who have a combined nine Champions League winners’ medals – added further experience to the team.

Nevertheless, there is more work to be done on the squad in the summer. A report has claimed that as many as 11 players could leave United in the coming months, including Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

As for new signings, attention is again turning to the Red Devils’ midfield.