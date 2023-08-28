Fred spills the beans on next Man Utd signing during unveiling at Turkish club Fenerbahce

Fred has all but unveiled Man Utd's next signing

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred has effectively confirmed the club’s next signing during his unveiling press conference at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Red Devils are in for a busy week as the clock counts down to Friday’s deadline, with a number of potential incomings and also outgoings.

Erik ten Hag is known to want to bring in another keeper, a left-back and a new midfielder to flesh out his squad.

First on that list is a new deputy for Andre Onana, especially with Dean Henderson on his way to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The main name mooted for a switch to Old Trafford has been Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, and Fred appears to have given a definitive update on the status of that move.

A fresh report on Monday claims that Nottingham Forest are actually trying to hijack the deal, but Fred’s comments clearly debunk that theory.

Once Henderson’s move is done, Bayindir is expected to complete a £4.3million move after having a medical at the club last week.

The Turkey international was even removed from Fenerbahce’s starting XI when they beat Twente 5-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and then looked to be waving goodbye to supporters afterwards.

Fred confirms next United signing

Now Fred has added more fuel to the speculation when speaking at his introductory press conference.

The Brazilian effectively confirmed the move, saying: “I wished Altay good luck when he left. He’s going to a great team.

“I gave him some suggestions about places where he could live and I told him it rains a lot!

“I think Altay is going to be very happy at Manchester United.”

As for any further United signings, the club are still pushing to sign Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella, while they are also being tipped to make a surprise swoop on Tottenham for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

United are back in action on Sunday when they head to Arsenal in the Premier League.

