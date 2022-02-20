Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has moved to distance himself from talk he could leave the Nou Camp and make a summer move to Manchester United.

United are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer with Ralf Rangnick identifying the area as their main weakness. With Donny van de Beek allowed to leave, questions continue to be asked over the roles of Scott McTominay and Fred in the United side.

As such, the Red Devils have been linked with a number of big-name stars. In an ideal world, United would love to sign Declan Rice. However, West Ham’s refusal to consider anything less than a British record fee, means his signing looks tough.

Instead, the likes of Amadou Haidara or even Boubacar Kamara have both been mooted as alternatives.

However, Barcelona’s De Jong represents another potential option for United.

The classy midfielder has suffered something of a dip in form this season. And reports in the Spanish media suggest he could be sacrificed amid Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties.

That said, De Jong’s father, John, recently poured cold water – almost literally – on the prospects of his son moving to Manchester.

Citing a familar issue, De Jong snr stated: “It’s often bad weather there (Manchester). Of course it’s about football, but it does matter.

“Of course I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help. But I don’t see it happening anytime soon.

“Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”

De Jong cools Barcelona exit reports

Now De Jong himself has made clear his intentions amid claims in Spain that a move away from Barcelona is on.

“I’m very happy I’m at Barcelona: from a young age I’ve wanted to be here, so in that way it has been a dream come true,” De Jong said in an interview with the Guardian.

“But I would have liked to win more trophies than we did in my first two years. I expected more in that sense, let’s put it that way.

“But other than that, I’m very happy here and hopefully for many more years.”

De Jong isn’t the only Barcelona star United are currently tracking.

They are also reportedly keeping a close watch on his teammate, Ronald Araujo, with the powerful defender in talks over a new deal.