Mason Greenwood could be offered to Barcelona as part of a swap deal for Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are being strongly talked up as the next destination for Frenkie de Jong in the Spanish media, with a new report detailing how Sir Jim Ratcliffe could look to use four unwanted stars as part of a swap deal for the £85.5m-rated Barcelona man.

The Red Devils spent multiple weeks chasing a deal for De Jong during Erik ten Hag’s first summer in charge; a pursuit that ultimately ended in frustration and saw Manchester United instead shell out a £70m fee to prise Casemiro away from Real Madrid instead.

But while Casemiro’s future is now under the spotlight after a difficult season with United so far, it’s reported that – as part of a major summer rebuilding plan – the Red Devils could resurrect their interest in landing De Jong as a replacement.

And with Sir Jim Ratcliffe seeing his 25% purchase of United winning approval in a deal that will also see the British businessman oversee all the Red Devils’ transfer business, it’s reported that they are ready to make a renewed attempt to persuade the Barcelona player to move to Old Trafford.

Another prolonged pursuit for De Jong might be seen as futile by irked supporters given their failed chase last time around.

However, whereas last time there was a strong resistence to the move from the player, a shift in circumstances means United reportedly feel there has never been a better chance to get a possible deal over the line.

To aid their chances, a report from Mundo Deportivo on Thursday suggested Ratcliffe was ready to furnish Ten Hag with his biggest transfer wish at United to reunite with his former Ajax protege.

READ MORE: Man Utd mega transfer explodes into life as Ratcliffe vows to grant Ten Hag his biggest wish despite gargantuan fee

Man Utd to use Mason Greenwood in possible swap for De Jong

Any such deal, though, looks difficult to pull off.

While United eventually agreed on a fee of €75m (£64m) two summers ago, the cost of the game’s top midfielders has shot up since then, with the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandes all moving recently for fees that topped the £100m barrier.

Understandably, Barcelona are also placing an almost-equally high price on the Dutchman’s head, with MD revealing Barcelona will be seeking a fee of €100m (£85.5m) if they are to move De Jong on this summer.

Such a price might prove a stretch for United, but there are options open to Ratcliffe and United if they do decide to pursue a deal.

And if an effort to bring down that initial outlay, the Daily Express has suggested United could offer the reigning LaLiga champions their pick of four stars as part of a potential swap.

First on their agenda would be Mason Greenwood, with the on-loan United forward earning plenty of praise and admiration for his displays on loan with Getafe.

The once-capped England man appears to have little chance of returning to United and a prolonged stay in Spain now looks a likely option. To that end, Greenwood has been tipped up as a potential target for Barcelona over the summer and amid claims United will look to cash in on the player, who will be in the final year of his contract come the end of the current campaign.

And Barca’s willingness to make a deal happen has seen it suggested that they could offer the 22-year-old their iconic No 10 shirt.

Three other Man Utd stars may be used in Barcelona swap

In addition to Greenwood, United could also reportedly look to offer Barca three other stars as part of any move for De Jong.

And it’s suggested another unwanted player in Jadon Sancho could also be used as a makeweight in a possible deal for the Dutchman.

The 23-times capped England winger is currently looking to resurrect his career while on loan with Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Ten Hag.

His chances of earning a permanent move to Dortmund depend almost entirely on United lowering their asking price to a new low and on the player vastly reducing his own wage demands.

However, with a return to United also appearing unlikely – especially while Ten Hag remains at the helm – it seems something may have to give come the summer.

Another struggling United winger in Antony also sees his future under the spotlight after an extremely difficult and ineffective season at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian looks likely to be sold this summer, though United would again need to take an enormous hit on their whopping £85m investment. It also looks unlikely whether Barcelona would consider his signing given his lack of goal contributions this season. However, that would not stop United at least trying to offload him as part of a possible swap.

And finally, it’s claimed Scott McTominay could also be offered up to Barcelona, with the midfielder’s future at the club seemingly still very much up in the air.

The Scotland midfielder has, however, proved one of United’s most reliable performers this season and a move to the Nou Camp, albeit as part of a swap deal, would come as a major surprise.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd tipped for explosive Harry Kane swoop as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is told two factors why shock deal is possible