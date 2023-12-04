Fresh report claims ‘robotic’ Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has ‘lost 50% of the dressing room’ as methods mauled

Erik ten Hag could soon have to answer to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly ‘lost 50% of the dressing room’ with players said to be questioning his ‘robotic’ management style.

The Red Devils are enduring a wildly inconsistent season so far, having already lost 10 of their 21 games in all competitions which leaves them sitting seventh in the Premier League and on the brink of a potential Champions League exit at the group stage.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle saw Ten Hag and his players come in for intense, with Marcus Rashford in particular hammered for his performance at St James’ Park.

Ten Hag‘s tactics and management style have been under scrutiny even since his well-publicised fallout with Jadon Sancho.

And although his players have backed him previously, reports have since emerged of further fallouts with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial.

That has all led to Sky Sports now reporting that around half of the United squad have had enough and are fed up with Ten Hag’s training ground methods and tactics – as TEAMtalk first told you back at the start of November.

Sky Sports claimed: “Some of the players are confused about what is happening and he [Ten Hag] has lost elements of the dressing room. About 50% of the dressing room.

“Quite a few players are unhappy with the style of play. They feel they are training too hard and they are running too much during training. Players don’t know what they’re running for.

“A few players think he’s too set in his ways, he’s too robotic. And quite a few players are unhappy with the way Jadon Sancho has been treated and feel it’s gone too far.”

Sancho fallout just the start

Sancho has not played since his very public spat with Ten Hag in September when he hit back at the manager’s claims he was not training ell enough to warrant a place in the matchday squads.

The England international has since refused to apologise and has been frozen out of the squad. Indeed, he is not even allowed to eat with the senior squad and must train with the youth team instead.

“Senior players have spoken to Ten Hag about where they feel the club is going wrong,” the report added.

“They’ve spoken to him about their experiences of playing at other big clubs. They maybe feel that he should be a little more touchy, feely. His man management could be a little bit better. However, he is not for turning.”

United are back in action on Wednesday evening when they face Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

