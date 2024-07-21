Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeness has floated the idea of Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt leaving the club this summer – but has told the club to hold onto one of his teammates.

Man United first registered their interest in the defender in late June, with the 24-year-old understood to welcome the idea of moving to Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

However, when the Red Devils – who are looking to strengthen their backline following the exits of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala – pivoted to pursue Lille star Leny Yoro, the Netherlands international became less of a priority.

Despite the 18-year-old signing for £52m earlier this week, United are still not done when it comes to signing centre-backs, though, with TEAMtalk understanding that Erik ten Hag’s men are still interested in recruiting Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite or Bayern’s De Ligt.

United had previously had bids of £43m and £50m for the 6ft 5in Toffees ace rejected, as those offers fell well short of the Merseyside outfit’s £80m valuation of the 22-year-old.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd make final decision on £17m star as Ten Hag drops ‘not good’ verdict on big-money signing

Although the Red Devils have not given up hope of landing the England international, De Ligt’s name has been grabbing headlines more recently. That’s because former manager and United boss Ten Hag addressed whether or not the ex-Ajax man would head to Old Trafford.

He told AD Sportwereld: “It remains to be seen whether De Ligt will come. I know Matthijs well and I will not deny that. I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time, he was already very far along to join Bayern Munich (from Juventus) but believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process (of targeting signings).”

Now, Hoeness has spoken about De Ligt’s future and centre-back partner and France international Dayot Upamecano.

De Ligt’s future could lie away from Bayern

Going by his remarks, one could infer he would rather keep hold of 25-year-old Upamecano, whose contract runs until 2026, instead of De Ligt, whose current deal expires in 2027.

He said, via Sky Germany: “It’s possible that a defender will leave. De Ligt is Dutch, the coach at Manchester United (Ten Hag) is Dutch. I would have no problem if he stays. Personally, I would not sell [Dayot] Upamecano.”

READ MORE: Ten Hag standing firm over predicted £40m Man Utd sale to leave Newcastle, West Ham fretting

Incidentally, Bayern are said to want at least £42m for De Ligt but whether or not United, who will have to be mindful of not falling afoul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules after spending a combined £88m on Yoro and striker Joshua Zirkzee, will want to meet that asking price.

If another centre-back were to join Yoro at United this summer, they would be well stocked in that area of the field. Harry Maguire is coming back from a muscle injury that forced him to miss the Euros, and Lisandro Martinez had an injury-hit season, as did Victor Lindelof.

But the fact that they spent lots of time on the sidelines and questions have been asked about United’s defence under Ten Hag, Yoro, De Ligt and Branthwaite may be upgrades on their current defenders.

Either way, United are making a statement of intent with their summer signings thus far, with the Red Devils looking to become a force in the Premier League and Europe once more.