Frustrated Man Utd outcast schedules ‘transfer meeting’ with league leaders to force through January move

A Manchester United flop is ready to sit down with Turkish giants Fenerbahce as he looks to end his disappointing spell at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Pressure has piled on Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag lately, with the Red Devils incredibly losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth and then being dumped out of European football altogether by Bayern Munich. Kingsley Coman netted the only goal in their Champions League clash last week, as Ten Hag’s side finished bottom of their group on just four points.

Ten Hag will be happy with how his team defended during the subsequent 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, though he will also be concerned about their lack of attacking threat.

Fans and pundits alike have questioned Ten Hag over his use of certain players, such as Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans being ahead of Raphael Varane in the centre-back pecking order. And the Dutchman has also come in for criticism due to the struggles of his signings Antony, Sofyan Amrabat and Andre Onana.

One player whom Ten Hag has cast aside, and understandably so, is forward Anthony Martial. Ten Hag is the latest Man Utd manager to have been left unimpressed by the Frenchman, despite his exciting rise at Monaco and him costing Man Utd £36m in 2015.

Martial is behind Rasmus Hojlund in the striker pecking order. While he has made 19 appearances in all competitions this term, Martial rarely plays a full 90 minutes. And he has found the back of the net just twice in those 19 outings.

On Monday, it emerged that Martial is one of four players Man Utd have officially put ‘up for sale’ as they try to raise funds for some potential new arrivals in the winter window. In addition to Martial, Casemiro, Varane and Jadon Sancho also look set to be sold.

That report revealed that Martial could head to Saudi Arabia, as Man Utd director of football John Murtough has travelled to the country and held face-t0-face talks over several potential January deals.

Anthony Martial pencils in face-to-face transfer talks

But it is not guaranteed that the 28-year-old will end up in the Middle East. According to Sport Witness, who cite the latest reports emerging from Turkey, Martial could instead end up in the Turkish Super Lig.

That is because Fenerbahce will make an attempt to sign him next month.

Fenerbahce, who are managed by Ismail Kartal, are on the hunt for January reinforcements as they try to win the Turkish league and go far in the Europa Conference League. Fenerbahce are currently in a very strong position, sitting top in the Super Lig and having also finished first in their Europa Conference League group.

Fenerbahce view the signing of Martial as a potentially shrewd piece of business. With his Man Utd contract expiring at the end of the season, Fenerbahce should be able to pick him up in January for a cut-price fee.

As such, it is claimed that Fenerbahce and Martial’s camp have scheduled a ‘transfer meeting’ to get the move underway. They will discuss a potential wage and bonuses package, which Fenerbahce will be able to formally offer Martial once they strike an agreement with Man Utd.

Ten Hag will be delighted about getting more deadwood such as Martial out of the dressing room. Although, Man Utd chiefs will be unhappy with how Martial’s move has worked out financially, as they will receive far less than that original £36m outlay from Fenerbahce.

