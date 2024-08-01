Manchester United are actively trying to sell players to fund their transfer business but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear that he won’t be low-balled.

Scott McTominay has been heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford for the past three windows and a number of sides are keeping tabs on his situation.

As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Galatasaray remain interested in the Scottish international. Their joint bid for him and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was rejected last month by the Red Devils.

We understand the Turkish giants are preparing to come forward with a new proposal for McTominay in the coming days but are reluctant to match Man Utd’s valuation.

Fulham have just tabled a concrete bid for McTominay but Fabrizio Romano has predicted that the offer will be instantly rejected by Man Utd.

“Fulham have submitted a new bid for Scott McTominay in excess of £20m, expected to be rejected,” Romano posted on X.

“Man United would be open to selling for fee close to £30m.”

Galatasaray and Fulham look set to go head to head for the 27-year-old but whether either matches his £30m price tag remains to be seen.

Man Utd ready to sanction midfield clear out

McTominay doesn’t seem to be in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the future but the versatile midfielder still scored 10 goals last season, so it won’t be straightforward to replace him.

He may not be the only midfielder who departs Man Utd either, as reports suggest that Kobbie Mainoo is the only player in the position whose future is secure at Old Trafford.

As we have consistently reported, the Red Devils are actively looking for a buyer for Casemiro, with sporting director Dan Ashworth tasked with getting his £300,000 per week wage off the books.

TEAMtalk sources say the 32-year-old’s agent has held talks with several Saudi clubs in recent weeks – Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Qadisiya.

At the moment, only Al Ahli and Al Qadisiya remain interested in Casemiro – although they are yet to make a concrete bid for him.

Christian Eriksen has just one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and Man Utd are open to selling him too, but the Danish international has no immediate desire to leave.

“I have one year left, so for me, I am a United player and for the last year as well,” Eriksen said in a recent interview.

“I haven’t been told leave or extension, so in that sense I have one year left on the contract and I feel good, my family is feeling good living in Manchester and United is a nice club.”

