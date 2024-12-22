Jason Wilcox looks to have secured Ruben Amorim's first Man Utd signing

Ruben Amorim’s first signing as Manchester United head coach is reportedly done and dusted after the Red Devils secured a deal for highly-rated Paraguayan defender Diego Leon.

Amorim is keen to reshape the current United first-team squad after taking over from Erik ten Hag in November, with work due to start during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking at recruiting another midfielder and striker, although getting a new left-back on board is one of the main priorities due to the continued injury struggles of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is known to be their top target, but it looks like Man Utd have secured their left-back of the future in the shape of 17-year-old Cerro Porteno starlet Leon

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that documents to join United in July 2025 have been signed, with the youngster to sign in a £3million (€3.6m / $4m) deal that includes a further £3m in add-ons.

In a deal similar to the one that Chelsea agreed to bring in Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian, United cannot officially bring Leon to Old Trafford until his 18th birthday has passed.

Leon turns 18 in April and United’s deal for the young South American is said to have been sealed by technical director Jason Wilcox, who has taken over as the transfers lead after Dan Ashworth’s departure.

The talented full-back Leon made his first-team breakthrough at Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno in August and scored the winning goal on his debut. He has gone on to make 19 appearances so far this season.

Leon makes Copa Libertadores a priority

With Leon unable to join United until next summer, the youngster insists his priority at the moment is playing in the Copa Libertadores for Cerro Porteno.

Speaking to Deportes Uno earlier this month, Leon also reflected on the transfer talk surrounding United ahead of the big South American tournament that starts in February.

“I have huge expectations about playing in the 2025 Libertadores,” Leon said. “I’ve read about Manchester United’s link with me, I don’t know anything. Everything is handled by my agent.

‘”I spent four years preparing for this opportunity, you have to take advantage of it when it comes.”

The arrival of Leon is not expected to have an impact on Amorim’s desire to bring in a more experienced left-back, as the United boss prepares to bolster his squad in the new year.

Cherries star Kerkez remains the standout option as he continues to thrive down on the south coast, although Bournemouth are demanding at least £40m (€48.3m / $50.8m) for the Real Madrid target’s services.

Napoli and Fenerbahce are both eyeing Harry Maguire as the Manchester United defender edges closer to the expiry of his contract, it has been revealed.

Maguire is due to become a free agent at the end of the season as things stand. Man Utd have the option to extend his deal by another year, but they have yet to do this.

This decision has opened up the possibility of the centre-back agreeing terms with a foreign club from January 1 and The Atheltic has revealed interest from Italy and Holland.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim has been told the four dependable Manchester United players he should build the club around.

