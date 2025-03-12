An upcoming Manchester United transfer believed to be set in stone could collapse, and a ‘significant penalty’ will be paid if aborted, according to a report.

Man Utd intend to sanction a major clear-out in the summer, with the club’s ability to sign new players dependant on securing lucrative sales. One star the Red Devils aim to see the back of is Jadon Sancho who is currently part way through a season-long loan at Chelsea.

The winger’s terms contain a conditional obligation to buy worth a figure in the £22m-£25m range. The condition that triggers the obligation is Chelsea finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

The Blues have fallen back down to earth in the second half of the campaign, though still sit in fourth spot. It would take a miracle for Chelsea to finish 15th or below with just 10 matches left to play.

As such, Sancho to Chelsea in a permanent deal had looked a sure thing, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declaring as much in February.

“The obligation to buy is not in doubt. It’s just the amount of money that’s going to change based on add-ons which is based on the final position of Chelsea in the Premier League table,” said Romano via his YouTube channel.

“But he’s going to be a Chelsea player by the end of the season, no doubts, that’s guaranteed. So no chance to return to Manchester United. The obligation to buy will be triggered.”

But according to a remarkable new report from the Daily Mail, all is not what it seems…

Jadon Sancho could return to Man Utd

They claim Chelsea do have the power to back out of the deal, though doing so would incur the club a ‘significant penalty.’

The Mail stated they’ve learned ‘there is still a possibility that Sancho could end up back at Old Trafford this summer if Chelsea decide not to go through with the deal – although we can reveal it would cost what insiders say is ‘a significant penalty’ to pull out under the terms of their agreement with United.’

The report did not specify what the penalty entails, though it would likely be a payment to Man Utd to offset aborting the move.

And despite a deal between the two clubs being fully agreed, a secondary hiccup that could result in the move falling through relates to personal terms.

Loan deals that contain an option/obligation to buy often come with the player pre-agreeing personal terms. If the move is made permanent, the star then moves on to the contract and salary already forged.

However, the Mail noted that is not the case with Sancho and Chelsea, adding: ‘Another issue could be Sancho’s contract with Chelsea.

‘Players often agree terms with their new club before joining on loan with a view to a permanent move, but it’s understood the 24-year-old has yet to do so.’

Man Utd co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently pulled no punches when voicing his dissatisfaction with the Sancho situation he inherited.

Sancho has become a thorn in Man Utd’s side and has done nothing to justify his £73m price tag or £250,000-a-week wages.

If Sancho does return to Old Trafford in the summer, he’ll still have one more year remaining on his contract.

